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Nissan's biggest Europe bestseller Qashai won't go Electric anytime soon; Here's why

While shelving the project will save money, Nissan may not be ‌able to bring the car to market until ​early next decade if it has a rethink, likely leaving it trailing peers in a key market segment.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 06:47 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 06:47 IST
automobile sectorAutomobileElectric VehicleNissan

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