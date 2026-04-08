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Stellantis in advanced talks to develop Opel EV with China's Leapmotor, sources say

Opel-branded electric SUV to be made in Spain, sources say. Production expected to start in 2028, ​targeting 50,000 vehicles a year.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 08:50 IST

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