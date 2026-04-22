Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeauto

Tesla Model Y L launched in India: Check price, range and features of new six-seater SUV

This is the third variant of the Tesla Model Y in India, while the other two were launched in July last year.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 11:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 11:23 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAutomobileTeslaSUV

Follow us on :

Follow Us