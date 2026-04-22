<p>Tesla on Wednesday unveiled its <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tesla">Model Y L</a> in India starting from Rs 61.99 lakh. The bookings for the six-seat SUV start today on the official website, while buyers can experience the car at Tesla locations in BKC (Mumbai), Aerocity (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>) and Orchid Business Park from Thursday.</p><p>Tesla will start delivery for the Model Y L will begin in June 2026 with monthly payment starting from Rs 49,000. </p><p>This is the third variant of the Tesla Model Y in India, while the other two were launched in July last year. </p>.Tesla India offers EMI, exchange incentive to boost sales.<p><strong>Tesla Model Y L: Range and features</strong></p><p>The Tesla Model Y L has a claimed range of up to 681 km (WLTP) and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h 5.0 seconds, the company said in a statement. </p><p>It comes with a cargo space of 2,539 liters and is designed as the ultimate family vehicle, providing more interior space, versatility and utility for family users.</p><p>For interiors luxury, the Model Y L optimises headroom, legroom and comfort to give a unique experience to the driver and passengers alike in three-row, six-seat design. </p>.<p>The second-row captain seats feature powered armrests, one-touch folding, ventilation, and heating, whilst the third row gets power recline, one-touch folding and vented climate control.</p><p>The new SUV is equipped with an acoustic glass, an updated suspension system, a new 19-inch Machina Wheels, 18-speaker and 1-subwoofer immersive Tesla Audio system. </p><p>The Model Y L has a refined chassis with adaptive suspension and electronic damping shocks adjust to road conditions to filter out vibrations and provide improved grip to enhance handling. </p><p>The car is also connected with live traffic visualisation, satellite-view map, view live camera and in-car streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Netflix etc.</p>.India to be first country outside of US to roll out GLS Maybach model: Mercedes-Benz India MD.<p><strong>Charging Infrastructure</strong></p><p>Tesla is also investing in charging infrastructure to make the experience seamless and practical for customers across the country. The US-based company now operates 5 Supercharger stations, offering 20 Superchargers and 14 Wall Connectors across India. </p><p>Tesla India plans to open seven more Supercharger stations on the highways to connect major cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.</p><p><strong>Tesla Model Y variants and prices</strong> </p><p>Tesla Model Y's basic variant is called Premium Rear-Wheel Drive, which comes with a range of 500 km and starts at Rs 59,89,000. </p><p>The Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive has a range of 661 km and has a starting price of Rs 67,89,000 lakh.</p><p>The newly launched L Premium All-Wheel Drive has a range 681 km and will have a starting price of Rs 61,99,000</p>