Tesla, rivals get low marks for automated-driving technology

By comparison, there is evidence that automatic emergency braking systems cut rear-end collisions by 50 per cent and cut incidents of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian by 30 per cent , he said.

Tesla and its chief executive, Elon Musk, have said that a Tesla operating with Autopilot engaged is about 10 times safer than the US average and five times safer than a Tesla without the technology enabled.

Federal regulators are investigating nearly 1,000 accidents in which Tesla's Autopilot was in use. A civil case scheduled to go to trial next week in California will be the latest test of Tesla's strategy of blaming crashes on drivers who fail to heed the EV maker's warnings to pay attention to the road when Autopilot or Full Self Driving technology are engaged.

Tesla did not reply to an email seeking comment.

The IIHS study rated 14 assisted-driving systems from nine automakers against standards it developed. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has no formal standards governing advanced-driver assistance systems, or ADAS in industry terminology.

"There are no federal regulations, nor is there good consistent guidance," Harkey said. "That was our reason for putting these safeguards together."