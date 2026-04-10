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Tesla's lower-cost EV plan seen boosting volume, risking margins

Tesla faces trade-off between expanding volume and protecting profit margins. New lower-cost ​model seen as key for global competition, especially in China and Europe.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 06:39 IST
AutomobileEV vehiclesTeslaTesla IncAutomakers

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