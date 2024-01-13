Tesla's massive $30 bn plan for India; Musk an 'admirer' of Modi: Report

EV major Tesla is reportedly in "advanced" talks to enter the Indian market and could be interested in investing as much as $30 billion over the next five years. The development comes as the Centre inches closer to finalising a new policy for Electric Vehicle (EVs).

“If it works out, this will be the biggest foreign direct investment commitment in India. Tesla will invest $3 billion in the plant and other partners in its manufacturing ecosystem will invest another $10 billion. In parallel, there will be another $5 billion investment in batteries that will grow to $15 billion,” Hindustan Times reported, quoting sources close to the company and those involved in the discussions regarding this project.

“We are looking at a total of $30 billion,” said the person.

The new EV policy, which is still being worked upon, will also be a key factor in drawing Tesla to India. As per the report, if there is a policy of a rebate in the present structure of import duty for foreign-made EVs, Tesla could move ahead with its plans.