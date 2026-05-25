<p>Rome: Ferrari, renowned for its roaring V8 and V12 engines, is unveiling its first fully electric model, the Luce.</p><p>Here is a summary of how the Italian sports car maker got there after first using hybrid technology in its Formula One racing cars more than a decade ago.</p>.Lamborghini 2025 profit dented by US tariffs and EV U-turn.<p><strong>2014</strong></p><p>Hybrid powertrains introduced in Formula One. Systems to recover kinetic energy when braking had been used since 2009.</p> .Honda unveils electric SUV concept; to debut in Indian market in 2027.<p><strong>MAY 2019</strong></p><p>Ferrari launches 1,000 horsepower, 4WD SF90 Stradale, its first mass-produced hybrid. It had launched a limited series LaFerrari hybrid in 2013.</p><p>Further hybrid models are launched in the following years, including the 296 family, the 849 Testarossa and the limited edition F80 supercar costing €3.6 million ($4.2 million).</p><p><strong>SEPTEMBER 2021</strong></p><p>Benedetto Vigna, a physicist who spent 25 years at chipmaker STMicroelectronics, takes over as CEO to drive Ferrari's leap into electrification.</p><p><strong>JUNE 2022</strong></p><p>Vigna presents his first multi-year business plan for Ferrari, including a pledge that by 2030 electric models would make up 40% of its line-up, after the European Union launched an effective 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol-engine cars. He targets 2025 for Ferrari's first fully electric model.</p><p><strong>JUNE 2024</strong></p><p>Reuters reports details of Ferrari's first electric car, with a price tag pegged at more than €500,000.</p><p>Ferrari inaugurates a new 'e-building' within its Maranello complex to make electric cars and parts for EVs, as well as hybrids and some traditional combustion-engine models.</p><p><strong>MAY 2025</strong></p><p>Ferrari says its first EV will be launched through a three-stage unveiling process culminating with a world premiere in the spring of 2026. It adds deliveries to clients will start in October 2026.</p><p><strong>JUNE 2025</strong> </p><p>Ferrari delays plans for second EV due out in 2026 to at least 2028, due to lack of demand for high-performance EVs, Reuters reports.</p><p><strong>OCTOBER 2025</strong> </p><p>Ferrari unveils technology to power its first electric car.</p><p>The four-door, four-plus-seat car will have a specially designed sound system to amplify vibrations from its powertrain to create an electric Ferrari roar. In a new business plan, Ferrari's revised model mix targets 20% EVs, 40% hybrids and 40% internal combustion engine (ICE) models for 2030 line-up. That compares with a 2022 target of 40% EVs, 40% hybrids and 20% ICE models.</p><p><strong>FEBRUARY 2026</strong> </p><p>Ferrari releases teaser images of first EV model, revealing its name as Luce - meaning light in Italian. LoveFrom, co-founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive, is involved.</p><p>Vigna says that Ferrari is opening pre-orders for the Luce in March, after "very positive" client feedback.</p>