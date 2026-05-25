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TIMELINE: The long road to Ferrari's first electric car

Here is a summary of how the Italian sports car maker got there after first using hybrid technology in its ⁠Formula One racing cars more than a decade ago.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:12 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:12 IST
automobile sectorAutomobileFerrarielectric cars

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