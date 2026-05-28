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Toyota sales drop for third month on declines in China, Middle East

Global ⁠production rose 2.0% in April from a year earlier, as a 12.9% rise in Asia helped offset declines in ​the US and Japan.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 06:48 IST
automobile sectorAutomobileToyota

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