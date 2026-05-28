<p>Tokyo: Toyota Motor on Thursday said global vehicle sales fell for a third consecutive month in April, hit by sharp declines in China and the Middle East.</p><p>Global sales dropped 3.1% from a year earlier to 849,306 vehicles. Overseas sales slumped 7.5%, while those in Japan rose 24.2%, as sales rebounded after earlier purchase delays occurred ahead of an environmental tax change.</p>.Toyota sales rise 11% in August at 34,236 units.<p>By region, sales in the Middle East plunged 33.7% to just over 31,000 vehicles and fell 25.4% in China amid tough market conditions. In the US, Toyota's biggest market, they slipped 4.6%.</p>.Toyota cuts annual profit estimate, expects $9.5 billion tariff hit.<p>Global production rose 2.0% in April from a year earlier, as a 12.9% rise in Asia helped offset declines in the US and Japan.</p><p>Toyota's figures include its luxury Lexus brand. </p>