Volkswagen to kick off electrification journey in India later this year with ID.4 launch

Jaipur: German automaker Volkswagen will kick off its electrification journey in India with the launch of its electric car ID.4 later this year as part of its global efforts of mass electrification, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company, which unveiled the ID.4, expects the Indian passenger vehicles market to grow 5-7 per cent this year while it is targeting 10-15 per cent growth for itself.

"Our first step to the electrification journey in India begins with the ID.4...," Executive Director Sales International Operations, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Michael Mayer said here at the Volkswagen annual brand conference.

He said the ID.4 is being brought in as part of the company's global efforts of mass electrification.

It will be launched in the Indian market later this year.

Globally, VW is leading in the electrification journey, he said, adding, as part of the company's commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement 2030, it is continuing efforts in various spheres, including the development of charging infrastructure that's key to acceptance of EVs, recycling of batteries, digitalisation and connectivity solutions.