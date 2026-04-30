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Volkswagen weighs sharing European factory capacity with Chinese partners, CEO says

Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 09:46 IST
AutomobileVolkswagen GroupVolkswagenAutomakers

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