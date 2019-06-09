‘Ayurveda system of medicine is evidence based’

Ayurveda is an ancient Indian medicine which is formulated based on evidence, Director General, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences-New Delhi, Prof Vaidya Kartar Singh Dhiman said.

He was delivering the 54th convocation address at the graduation ceremony of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) College of Ayurveda and Hospital in Kuthpady on Saturday.

Dhiman said Ayurveda is the scientific system of medicine and is evidence based. “People have realised the need of Ayurveda as it is the best medicine system. The entire world is looking up to the country’s ancient medicine system, which has a history of more than 5,000 years.”

He stressed that the ancient medicine should be supported.

“The world has realised that it needs Ayurveda. People have understood the importance of Ayurveda as modern medicine has its side effects on the body. Ayurveda is more about practicing to walk on the righteous path and those who are graduated today in this profession will have to work for the noble cause of healing the patients,” he added.

Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara University Chancellor Dr D Veerendra Heggade said there is concept of healing in Ayurveda. In modern medicine system, priority is given only to the treatment.

“So, proper intake of food which is called ‘Pathya’ is given least importance by the doctors practicing modern medicines,” he said and added that the ancient medicine helps individuals to understand the concept properly.

As many as 65 students received their degrees and 17 postgraduate students graduated at the ceremony.

Doctorate degrees were conferred on Dr Waaheeda Banu of the Kayachikitsa department and Dr Sunitha Siddesh, Department of Prasootitantra and Streeroga.