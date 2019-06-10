Baiyappanahalli bridge work resumes tomorrow

Work on the long-pending road overbridge at Baiyappanahalli will start on Tuesday, Bangalore Central parliamentarian P C Mohan said on Sunday.

The work has been stuck for the past seven years owing to problems over defence land. The railways built half of the bridge about five years ago but could not complete the work as defence authorities did not provide the land for finishing the other half.

In a tweet that received a huge response, Mohan said: "Happy to update that work on long pending, incomplete ROB in Baiyappanahalli wil start on 11th June. I thank Smt @nsitharaman for releasing Def land & Rly Min Shri @PiyushGoyal for taking interest on this infra proj that wil provide huge relief to commuters (sic)."