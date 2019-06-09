Bengal unrest: Standoff between BJP, police

A standoff took place on Sunday between police and state BJP leadership as the latter tried to take the bodies of two BJP workers to BJP’s state head office in Kolkata. The BJP workers were allegedly killed in clashes with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Sandeskhali of South 24 Parganas district.

Police did not give permission to take the bodies to Kolkata apprehending a law and order situation. The clashes took place on Saturday night. District police sources said that the bodies of two BJP workers and one TMC worker have been recovered so far.

The convoy of state BJP leaders comprising of state BJP president and MP Dilip Ghosh, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and national secretary Rahul Sinha which carried the bodies of two BJP workers broke through the police barricade twice.

However, they were stopped by police near the Malancha police station in South 24 Paraganas. Several police vans were parked on the road to ensure that the BJP leaders convoy do not reach Kolkata.

“ Police could not stop the killings. But now at the behest of TMC are stopping us from paying homage to our late party workers at the state BJP office,” said Ghosh.

BJP leaders also said that if the police do not allow to take the bodies to Kolkata they will be cremated on the road.

However, late on Sunday evening BJP leadership relented and decided to take back the bodies to Sandeskhali for cremation.

“ The mother of one of the dead BJP workers (whose body was taken to Kolkata) was coming with us. She fell ill and hence, we decided to take back the body to Sandeskhali for cremation,” said Sinha.

He also said that BJP will observe a 12-hour strike on Monday in Basirhhat subdivision (where Sandeskhali is located) in protest against the police action. He also said that they will seek legal recourse against the police action.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Sandeskhali a day after the violent clashes between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP. A large police contingent has been deployed in the area to avoid any further untoward incidents.

BJP leader Mukul Roy claimed that five BJP workers were killed during the clash and several others are missing.

Rubbishing Roy’s claim senior TMC leader and Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said that they think at least six TMC workers were killed in the clash. Both sides claimed that many of their members have gone missing after the violent clashes.

As for the alleged killing of BJP workers, Mullick said the death occurred due to firing by BJP workers.