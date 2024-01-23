10 Best AI Writing Tools/Softwares That You Won't Regret

Amidst listening to things like human vs AI, you would have realized it's always humans and AI. While AI cannot compete with the preciseness of human content, it does help with productivity, content clustering, and completing tasks quickly.
While not all tools understand the writing needs and make you dissatisfied, you would be looking for the best AI writing tools/softwares .
Here's where we have covered you all with the ones you won't regret.
Amongst a horde of tools like Rytr, Hyperwrite, and many others, its results would have disappointed you. Here's where even refining its content would have seemed crap to you. Therefore, we have reviewed and tested the best tools under the category.
Below-mentioned is a list of the same:
Do you want an AI writing tool/software that helps you produce content faster and better?
If yes, then Jasper , formerly known as Jarvis, is a must-catch under your list!
The tool has been in the industry much before the advent of OpenAI and has constantly evolved for excellence. It lets you curate short and long-form content resonating with your topic intent. Like other tools or web copilots that crawl the web, gather insights, and parse data, Jasper isn't like them.
Hence, you can stay assured of no plagiarism, and it would give SEO-friendly content, assignments, and more with its inbuilt templates.
It suffers a drawback by using relative words and stumbling confined information into the required length. Yet, we were indeed impressed by the speed, and it is suitable.
Before freaking out, what if ChatGPT legitimately curated content in your tone using smart prompts?
If yes, ChatGPT-4 is something you cannot miss out on!
The basic version, which we all use, leverages GPT-3.5, which doesn't promise good results. It depends on your luck. Therefore, you must upgrade to an advanced version.
After getting it, we tested the tool with smart prompts and needed content to match our tone where it stood par expectations. For it, you have to share the desired tone text with it. Afterward, it produces concise, crisp content without any fluff.
Besides, you can even use it to tell it to generate content in simple or intellectual language. It has helped to create cluster and cornerstone content with subheadings and research. There's no word limit to the input prompt, but shorter to mediocre ones are more effective.
Yet, you will have to check its research and, hence, cannot be entirely relied on without human intervention.
Did you like Jasper but feel the On-Page SEO Optimization left a void in its content?
If yes, then Surfer SEO, the renowned SEO tool, is all you need!
Upon reviewing its AI, we found it effective for long-form content like blogs. However, it doesn't work for assignments and highly technical tasks.
Further, it even lets us edit the content, conduct an SEO audit, and more with its AI in a few clicks. It has an excellent keyword research tool to help achieve an SEO score of 92 to 99. For a 3000-word daily blog curating, it showcased deep, insightful, and research-oriented content. However, we prefer to integrate it with Jasper and then use their specialties.
Do you want to use an AI writing tool that doesn't use the same repetitive words in whichever content it produces?
If yes, then Claude AI is something you must check!
It's one of our favorite choices when creating logic (like in Statement of Purpose and Assignments), short-form content, and reasoning. Even for social media, it also produces a language that resonates with human tone and hence is simplified in a manner.
Claude AI is very honest and doesn't produce false research; it answers to it. But whenever you prompt it to answer something beyond its capabilities, then it might produce inaccurate content as AI tools aren't effective in real time.
It does have an easy interface for user-friendliness but doesn't produce SEO-optimized content. Yet, its content quality and authenticity, while paying keen attention to details, is what we love!
Are you someone who checks the top SERPs for their content and SEO strategy to create yours for every piece you work on?
If yes, then Frase.io is something that you must check out.
It has innate capabilities to parse content and SEO strategies for competing top-ranking pages. You can share your keyword in it, and the tool will fetch all the headings that top SERPs are using to infuse them in your content. This careful selection helps you decide the blogging journey better.
Depending upon these headings, you can generate content using Frase.io. Apart from your given keyword, it would also automatically pick LSIs and phrases your competitors are using. We liked this remarkable feature yet felt it was a grey hat practice. The content did have a human touch and had a better SEO score.
Overall, Frase.io is a plus, except for its lack of mobile optimization.
Are you looking for AI writing tools/softwares not for content but for copywriting?
If yes, then Copy.ai is the best copywriting tool.
Usually, you would use any writing tool and seek its help for copywriting, but don't forget niche specialization. Here's where the specialized tool adapts to the tone and style you want in your copy.
It has plenty of templates, which helped us try copywriting for different purposes, and it did work for our task. Moreover, we can use it anytime on the go due to its mobile responsiveness and simplicity.
Even for social media content, the tool gives results rapidly; despite the creativity required, Copy.ai gives an ultra-fast response. We did use it for blog posts and long-form content, but the results weren't satisfactory. Moreover, do fact-check everything.
Are you looking for an AI paraphraser to help with academic writing?
If yes, then Quillbot is something you must check!
The tool has an AI keyboard, which you can use, type, or run through the text, and at one click, it helps you paraphrase. It offers diverse tones for paraphrasing, like Fluency, Intellectual, and lots more. Alongside, it even has a grammar and plagiarism detector tool.
Besides, its vocabulary is excellent, and it never uses the exact repetitive words. A further ado is that you can always see the words that this paraphraser tool has changed, highlighted in different colors, and choose alternatives it requires.
Most importantly, unlike Grammarly, whose synonyms mess up with terminologies, Quillbot's AI is efficient not to replace it. Yet it has one downside: it cannot paraphrase multiple words at once.
Do you need a helping hand for your social media and email marketing strategies?
If yes, then Rytr.ai is a must-check under your list!
We started using it much before we knew about ChatGPT. This is because it had the feature of Content brief, using which we assigned tasks to our writers, and that works wonders in its capability. Yet, if you mention the details, it structures the content brief pretty well.
Regarding copywriting, we have tested it against ad and email marketing copies, where it's pretty fast and shares impressive results. Though it is for long-form content also, however, for it, the tool parses existing data with a potential chance of plagiarism, as per our results.
What attracted us most was that the tool generates human-friendly content and passes AI quality checks. With assets like these, it does have various templates to choose from. Apart from that, it has different text fields, and filling them with respective information correctly met our requirements.
Talking about its pricing, the tool is pretty affordable and easy to use. Besides, it even gives SEO Metadata and is helpful for e-commerce writing. Yet, checking for the facts with a human would and editing is still required.
Do you want an AI assistant for your content, which is quite pocket-friendly?
If yes, then Writesonic is something you should instantly grab!
We tested the tool, and it was pretty easy to set up with templates for various tasks. However, the best practice was to describe the title, keywords, and introduction. Further, after generating the information, the article was quickly generated and had good readability.
Like other AI tools that use repetitive words, this wasn't the case with Writesonic. But it's quality could've been better. Besides, the content tone didn't match that of a writer. So, you will have to get it manually edited from an editor to work for your blogs and clients.
Further, if you are interested in prompt engineering or something, then you would like the way it generates prompts for you to give input into other tools.
Are you quite particular about your blogs being in NLP format and need assistance with AIO writing?
If yes, then ContentatScale.ai is something you should not miss out on!
By giving correct prompts, it generates long-form content instantly. Thus, it saves time with a satisfactory quality. Only a few tools understand the vitality of the NLP format for the reader, and here's where the tool has nailed the purpose.
In a few seconds, you can create content for all purposes. However, for SEO-friendly articles, you would have to optimize it further using any tool or similar. It does 90% of the task pretty well, yet with AI tools, human editing, and fact-checking will always be required.
Most importantly, it doesn't show instances of plagiarism, and minimal editing is required. We are using it for one of our blogs, and it does have its WordPress plugin as well for Effortless writing and publishing.
Moreover, you can also create bulk content along with target keywords but use repetitive words.
If you were looking for AI writing tools/software that would legitimately produce helpful content, you would have got your answer. Jasper and Surfer SEO are great tools with SEO and content creation strategies. But we use it in cohesion by Jasper AI for content generation and Surfer SEO for ethical practices.
Similarly, if you are influenced by Matt Diggity's marketing practices of checking the top-ranking pages for content and strategies, then Frase works. For logic-required tasks like Statement of Purpose or giving up writer's block in social media/assignments then, Claude works.
Further, for all types of content without much optimization and adapting to your tone of content, both for short and long formats, ChatGPT is evergreen. It even helps with other writing activities like stories, novels, poems, writing in different languages, etc.
Lastly, if you seek a helping hand in copywriting, Copy.ai should be your go-to choice!