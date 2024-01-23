10 Best AI Writing Tools/Softwares That You Won't Regret

Do you need a helping hand for your social media and email marketing strategies?

If yes, then Rytr.ai is a must-check under your list!

We started using it much before we knew about ChatGPT. This is because it had the feature of Content brief, using which we assigned tasks to our writers, and that works wonders in its capability. Yet, if you mention the details, it structures the content brief pretty well.

Regarding copywriting, we have tested it against ad and email marketing copies, where it's pretty fast and shares impressive results. Though it is for long-form content also, however, for it, the tool parses existing data with a potential chance of plagiarism, as per our results.

What attracted us most was that the tool generates human-friendly content and passes AI quality checks. With assets like these, it does have various templates to choose from. Apart from that, it has different text fields, and filling them with respective information correctly met our requirements.

Talking about its pricing, the tool is pretty affordable and easy to use. Besides, it even gives SEO Metadata and is helpful for e-commerce writing. Yet, checking for the facts with a human would and editing is still required.