11 Spiritual Meanings of Dead Birds

Although it might not be a particularly pleasant experience to come across a dead bird – and it’s something that naturally makes you feel uneasy or fill you with a sense of foreboding – spiritually, seeing a dead bird doesn’t usually signify a literal death.

Rather, in spiritual terms, dead birds are usually related to things like change or transformation, and this is one of the most common ways to interpret such an omen.

For example, if you are facing a period of change or upheaval in your life and it’s making you feel nervous about what the future may bring, seeing a dead bird can be a message reminding you that all things come to an end, but with endings always come new beginnings.

This means if you are about to change your job or perhaps move to a new area, you should face the change with optimism rather than fear because change always brings new opportunities.

Alternatively, you might not be aware of any impending changes in your life, in which case the dead bird could be a sign that change is on its way.

As a result, you should prepare yourself for change and make sure you meet the future with positivity rather than trepidation because then you will ensure you are in the best frame of mind to take advantage of the opportunities that arise from your new situation.

2.You need to make a change