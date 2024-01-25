JOIN US
A Step-by-Step Guide to UK Visa Requirements for Indian Citizens

Travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) is a dream for many Indian citizens. Whether it is to visit friends and family, study, work, or simply explore the country’s rich history and culture, the UK offers a wealth of opportunities. However, before planning your trip, it is important to understand the visa requirements for Indian citizens.

 What is a UK Visa?

A UK visa is an official document that allows Indian citizens to enter the United Kingdom for a specific purpose and length of time. It is a legal requirement for many foreign nationals, including Indian citizens, to obtain a visa before entering the UK. 

Types of UK Visas 

There are several types of UK visas available for Indian citizens travelling to the United Kingdom. The most common visas are tourist, business, and transit visas. 

UK Tourist Visa 

A UK tourist visa is required for Indian citizens who wish to visit the United Kingdom for a short period of time for tourism, sightseeing, or to visit friends or family. The maximum duration for a tourist visa is six months.

 Types of UK Tourist Visa:

 

  1. 6 Months Multiple Entry UK Tourist Visa

Fees: INR 13,843/- 

  1. 2-Year Multiple Entry UK Tourist Visa

Fees: INR 45,175/- 

  1. 5 Years Multiple Entry UK Tourist Visa

Fees: INR 85,963/- 

  1. 10 Years Multiple Entry UK Tourist Visa

Fees: INR 107071/-

 Types of UK Tourist Priority Visa:

 The UK Priority Tourist Visa is a fast-track option available for Indian citizens who want to visit the United Kingdom for tourism. This visa allows for expedited processing of applications, usually within 3-5 working days. 

  1. 6 Months Multiple Entry UK Priority Tourist Visa

Fees: 68,812/- 

  1. 2-Year Multiple Entry UK Priority Tourist Visa

Fees: 100144/- 

  1. 5 Years Multiple Entry UK Priority Tourist Visa

Fees: 140932/- 

  1. 10 Years Multiple Entry UK Priority Tourist Visa

Fees: 162040/-

 Types of UK Tourist Super Priority Visa:

The UK Super Priority Tourist Visa allows Indian citizens to get their visas processed and approved within 24 hours, making it an ideal option for those with urgent travel plans. 

  1. 6 Months Multiple Entry UK Super Priority Tourist Visa

Fees: 123781/-

  1. 2-Year Multiple Entry UK Super Priority Tourist Visa

Fees: 155113/-

  1. 5-Year Multiple Entry UK Super Priority Tourist Visa

Fees: 195901/-

  1. 10 Years Multiple Entry UK Super Priority Tourist Visa

Fees: 217009/-

UK Business Visa

If you’re an Indian citizen planning to visit the United Kingdom for business purposes, such as attending a conference or meeting with clients, you’ll need a business visa. The maximum duration for a business visa is six months.

 Types of UK Business Visa

  1. 6 Months Multiple Entry UK Business Visa

Fees: INR 13,843/- 

  1. 2-Year Multiple Entry UK Business Visa

Fees: INR 45,175/- 

  1. 5 Years Multiple Entry UK Business Visa

Fees: INR 85,963/- 

  1. 10 Years Multiple Entry UK Business Visa

Fees: INR 107071/-

Types of UK Business Priority Visa

 The UK Priority Business Visa is a fast-track visa service for business travelers who need to travel urgently to the United Kingdom. It is available for Indian citizens who want to attend business meetings, and conferences, or explore business opportunities in the UK. 

  1. 6 Months Multiple Entry UK Priority Business Visa

Fees: 68,812/- 

  1. 2-Year Multiple Entry UK Priority Business Visa

Fees: 100144/- 

  1. 5 Years Multiple Entry UK Priority Business Visa

Fees: 140932/- 

  1. 10 Years Multiple Entry UK Priority Business Visa

Fees: 162040/-

 Types of UK Business Super Priority Visa

 The UK Super Priority Business Visa is an expedited visa service that allows applicants to receive a decision on their visa application within one business day. This service is available for those applying from select locations in India and requires an additional fee on top of the standard visa fee. 

  1. 6 Months Multiple Entry UK Super Priority Business Visa

Fees: 123781/- 

  1. 2-Year Multiple Entry UK Super Priority Business Visa

Fees: 155113/- 

  1. 5-Year Multiple Entry UK Super Priority Business Visa

Fees: 195901/- 

  1. 10 Years Multiple Entry UK Super Priority Business Visa

Fees: 217009/-

 UK Transit Visa

 A UK Transit Visa is required for Indian citizens passing through the UK en route to another country. This visa allows them to stay in the UK for up to 48 hours. It is important to note that a Transit Visa cannot be used to enter the UK for any other purpose. 

  1. 48 Hours Single Entry UK Super Priority Business Visa

Fees: 8236/- 

To know more please visit: StampThePassport

Apply for a UK Visa from India in 4 Easy Steps

Your Visa Journey Made Effortless

Step 1: Choose Your Visa Type

Visit StampThePassport.com and choose from a range of visa options tailored to your specific travel needs – be it tourism, business, or transit.

Step 2: Effortless Online Application

Fill out the online application form with ease, providing accurate details to avoid delays or rejections. StampThePassport’s intuitive interface ensures a smooth application process.

Step 3: Biometrics and Verification

As part of our comprehensive service, we schedule an appointment for you to provide biometric data. Our visa experts verify your documents to ensure completeness and accuracy.

Step 4: Visa Approval and Delivery

Once your application is processed, if approved, we promptly send you the visa. StampThePassport’s commitment to efficiency ensures that you receive your visa on time, ready to embark on your journey.

UK visa requirements for Indian citizens:

Passport:

●      Valid for at least 6 months with 2 blank pages

●      Previous passports, if any

●      Passports issued more than 10 years ago will not be accepted

●      Handwritten passports are not accepted

●      Indian passports with observations will not be accepted

Financial Documents:

●      Personal bank statement (last 6 months) with seal and signature

●      Payslips (last 3 months)

●      Financial documents of sponsor and sponsorship letter (if sponsored)

Travel Documents: (STP Provides)

●      Flight tickets

●      Hotel booking

Invitation Letter:(STP Provides Format)

●      For friends/family: signed invitation letter with invitee’s passport and visa copy

●      For business: from host/inviting company (letterhead) with purpose and duration of stay

NOC: (STP Provides Format)

●      From parent/non-accompanying parent with ID proof

●      Leave sanction certificate from the employer (if employed)

Supporting Documents:

●      Application form

●      Personal Covering letter (self-employed: business letterhead, employed: original covering letter along with signature)- STP provides format / Business Cover letter- Original covering letter from the company stating the purpose and duration of stay on business letterhead- STP provides the format

●      GST/company registration (for business professionals)

Other Documents:

●      Marriage certificate (if spouse’s name is not in passport)

●      Wedding/engagement photos and cards (for newly married couples)

●      Asset documents

Why StampThePassport?

StampThePassport is India’s first and only hybrid (online and offline) visa application platform, designed to streamline your visa application process. With our user-friendly system and the assistance of visa experts, you can now apply for any visa in less than 5 minutes. We guide you through the entire process to ensure that you receive your Visa on time.

Conclusion

Unlocking the doors to the United Kingdom involves understanding the intricacies of the visa process. With a plethora of options catering to different needs, choosing the right visa type is crucial. Follow the provided guidelines diligently to enhance your chances of obtaining a UK visa, ensuring a smooth and successful trip to the United Kingdom. Embark on your UK adventure today - apply for your UK visa online from India! 

Apply for your visa with StampThePassport – because your journey deserves a hassle-free beginning!

