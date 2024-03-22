Amigo Cyber Security, Founded by Amit Singh, Paving the Way for Lucrative Careers in Cyber Security and AI

In the fast-moving and ever-evolving world, where the digital realm dominates almost every industry globally, the least people can do is try to walk hand-in-hand with the growing and changing technologies. However, for the same, people need to gain more knowledge about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Cyber Security world, as these niches have seen unprecedented growth, especially in the past few years, particularly during and after the pandemic.

According to a report, a staggering 22,356 AI-related job opportunities on a popular job search platform have stunned everyone, drawing more attention to the need of the hour—AI and Cyber Security. This has resulted in the increasing demand for skilled professionals with technical know-how in the AI and Cyber Security field, which naturally has motivated companies and organizations to employ more people.

Through this report, it is evident that the future of the tech space is intertwined with these domains. Amidst the growing landscape, Amigo Cyber Security, as a one-of-a-kind brand, stands out and how. It offers people and aspiring professionals in the AI and Cyber Security space innovative solutions and educational programs to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Thus, people seeking a career must strategically plan their journey. For the same, Amigo Cyber Security offers comprehensive strategies and educational programs designed to equip individuals with the requisite technical skills and knowledge. What distinguishes the brand, created under Cyberplus Defence Academy LLP, is its design and implementation of undergraduate (UG) programs for various universities.

These EdTech programs offer students degrees like B.Tech in Cyber Security, B.Tech in AI, M.Tech in Cyber Security, and PhD in Cyber Security. Collaborating with several universities, the brand ensures the creation of a robust curriculum tailored to meet the specific needs of the corporate sector, which eventually helps them bridge the gap between academics and industry requirements. Apart from securing 30 million businesses, they have also trained over 10,000+ students, entrepreneurs, and police departments with practical knowledge through virtual labs and digital forensic and cyber labs.

The brand’s focus on imparting practical knowledge and hands-on experience has further strengthened its position in the IT world. Often, theoretical knowledge falls short in a consistently growing industry like this, and brands like Amigo Cyber Security fill in the gap. They take learning in an altogether different direction by involving demonstrations and real-world applications, preparing individuals to face challenges in their professional careers.

The growth of the EdTech domain sees no bounds; hence, companies need to step forward to offer the best tech education in AI and Cyber Security to students and professionals. Amigo Cyber Security is a trusted educational partner to universities that empowers individuals with the expertise and skills required to thrive rapidly in the industry.