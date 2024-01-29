Analytics Insight Analyses Top Data Science Careers, Salaries, and Hiring Trends in 2024

As technology continues to advance and businesses expand globally, the field of data science has never been more pertinent. Offering a blend of financial reward and professional fulfillment, a career in data science is both rewarding and challenging.

Analytics Insight delves into the landscape of data science with its exclusive report, "Data Science Education Report 2023" in collaboration with Imarticus Learning. This comprehensive study provides insights into the current state and future trends of data science, exploring its applications across diverse industries and domains. The report also sheds light on the requisite skills, opportunities and roles for data science professionals.

Explosive Growth in Big Data Analytics Job Market

As per Analytics Insight's latest report, the big data analytics job market is poised for significant growth, with 215,793 open positions in 2023. Projections suggest a substantial increase to over 338,000 job openings by 2028. The Indian market is witnessing increased lucrativeness as businesses adopt a data-driven culture and leverage big data analytics platforms.

Top Recruiters and Lucrative Salaries

Noteworthy recruiters such as Amazon, AWS, Bain and Company, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and Google are offering average salary packages ranging from INR 6.5 lacs to INR 35.1 lacs. The report highlights the surge in demand for various roles, including Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Business Analyst, Financial Analyst, Big Data Engineer, Data Specialist, Business Intelligence Analyst, and Data Science Manager.

Roles in Demand and Hiring Trends

According to the report, these prominent companies are anticipated to fill various positions, including a Data Scientist (10.9% industry demand), Data Analyst (10.7%), Business Analyst (10%), Financial Analyst (5.3%), Big Data Engineer (4.2%), Data Specialist (1.2%), Business Intelligence Analyst (1.2%), and Data Science Manager (0.9%).

Diverse Roles and Career Opportunities

A significant insight garnered from the report throws light on the evolving field of data science and various roles available in the field like Data Statistician, Business Analyst, Big Data Engineer, Data Administrator, Data Architect, Data Analyst, and Data Scientist. Each role offers unique opportunities for career advancement.

Data Science Careers: Key Roles and Salaries in 2024

Data Statistician:

Utilizing statistical theories and methods, Data Statisticians comprehend qualitative and quantitative data. Proficient in Database systems (SQL and NoSQL), Distributed Computing, and Statistical software (SAS, SPSS), they earn a median pay of INR 4,70,000 in India.

Business Analyst:

Specializing in converting data insights into practical business insights, Business Analysts use skills like SQL, MS Office, and Power BI. The average salary for a business analyst in India is INR 6,30,283.

Big Data Engineer:

Responsible for creating, implementing, and optimizing data pipelines, Big Data Engineers possess skills in programming languages (Java, Scala), NoSQL databases (MongoDB, Cassandra DB), and frameworks (Apache Hadoop). The average salary for a data engineer in India is INR 8,07,177.

Data Administrator:

Ensuring database availability, functionality, and security, Data Administrators possess skills in ERP, data modeling, Java, HTML, and database management systems. The average salary for a data administrator in India is INR 5,70,000.

Data Architect:

Data Architects plan, develop, implement, and manage an organization's data architecture. Proficient in RDMSs, programming languages (Python, Java, C++), and Hadoop technologies, they earn a median salary of INR 21,40,000 in India.

Data Analyst:

Performing statistical analysis, Data Analysts have skills in programming (SAS, R, Python), data wrangling, and visualization. The average salary for a data analyst in India is INR 4,63,511 per year.

Data Scientist:

Understanding organizational goals, Data Scientists create predictive models using machine learning and deep learning. Proficient in programming (SAS, R, Python), Storytelling, Hadoop, and Predictive Modelling, they earn an average salary of INR 9,07,834 in India.

A Promising Landscape for Data Science Careers

In conclusion, the report positions data science as one of the most promising and in-demand fields, offering diverse roles, competitive salaries, and substantial growth opportunities in the Indian job market. As industries become increasingly data-driven, the report serves as a valuable guide for aspirants, shedding light on key trends, salaries, and hiring practices in the dynamic landscape of data science.