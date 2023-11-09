Artarium’s founder suggests some Diwali gifting ideas for your loved ones

The charm of traditional sweets, diyas, and dry fruits remains timeless but there's an emerging trend that's capturing the essence of modern Diwali celebrations – unique home decor pieces. These gifts are thoughtful and add a unique touch to the recipient's living space. They are becoming a delightful choice for Diwali gifting.

Diwali is all about illuminating and beautifying homes. Gifting home decor items enhances the festive ambiance and helps recipients spruce up their living spaces for the celebrations. Unlike perishable gifts, home decor items have a longer lifespan and can be enjoyed for years to come. They serve as a lasting reminder of the festive season. Many home decor gifts are designed for shared spaces like the living room or dining area, making them ideal for the entire family to appreciate and enjoy.

Pavnendra Bhadauria, Founder of Artarium - a home decor brand, said, "Diwali is just around the corner and the market is flooded with Diwali gifting options. It’s high time to rethink and go beyond traditional Diwali gifting ideas such as Mithai or Dry Fruits. One must think of gifts with timeless value; something that can always be cherished and remembered. Herein, versatile home decor pieces that complement any and every type of decor theme can be the best idea. Home decor-related gifts also serve as a present for the entire family rather than just an individual. Today, there are several online platforms, where you can find unique and aesthetically appealing home decor products. "

Artarium has gifting items like exquisite God figurines. This can be a perfect idea for this auspicious occasion. Similarly, handmade home decor pieces that complement any home decor theme can also make for the best gifting idea. Diwali, the festival of lights, is the perfect occasion for gifting beautifully decorated diyas and scented candles, which can be a thoughtful gesture.

He further added, “Consider gifting decorative items like lanterns, wall hangings, or cushion covers to add a festive touch to homes. Customised gifts, such as engraved nameplates, monogrammed home decor, or personalised photo frames, add a special touch to Diwali presents.”

If you wish to gift something that inspires creativity you can give art supplies, sketchbooks, or DIY craft kits. You can pamper your loved ones with spa vouchers, aromatherapy sets, or yoga and wellness products. You can even consider gifting subscriptions to streaming services, magazines, or meal kit deliveries.

Gifting potted plants or succulents symbolises the idea of growth, prosperity, and green living. Traditional or contemporary clothing, like sarees, kurtas, or ethnic wear, makes for an excellent Diwali gift.

Gifts become special when they come with thoughtful packaging. To truly make someone feel special, it's essential to put in extra effort into the presentation. Including a handwritten note along with the gift can be a cherry on the top. Handmade Diwali cards with heartfelt messages can be a meaningful addition to any gift. Gift something to someone and spread happiness this Diwali.