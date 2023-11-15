As Users Flock to Cash Advance Apps, Fees Jump Higher

With inflation continuing to squeeze consumers’ wallets, many are increasingly turning to popular cash advance apps to help make ends meet until payday. While these apps don’t charge interest, the fees to briefly borrow $5 - $500 have climbed sharply.

New research reveals that cash advance app fees have become much more expensive to consumers over the past six months. The study, conducted by the website Overdraft Apps, shows that the cost of using the most popular money borrowing apps now averages $19.08, a 24% jump in costs since the site benchmarked costs in April of this year.

This uptick stems from fee increases by several widely used apps and the rising popularity of newer, pricier apps. These mobile apps consistently rank among the most downloaded in the finance category, providing instant access to extra cash with no interest and no credit check.

Fees vary widely amongst the apps, with the cost to borrow $100 ranging from $6.00 to $34.99. Varo, Vola, Cleo, and B9 ranked as the lowest cost alternatives, with each charging less than $10 in fees to borrow $100.

Mitchel Harad, publisher of Overdraft Apps, underscores the importance of careful research: “As more consumers struggle with higher costs due to inflation and little financial safety net, these apps continue to grow in popularity. With such a wide range of features, fees and advance limits, a bit of research and comparison shopping can lead to significant savings.”

Cost calculations for the study are based on public pricing information as of October 13, 2023. The analysis assumes one advance per monthly subscription fee, express delivery fee to an external bank account, and the lower of 15% or maximum optional tip for apps that request tips.