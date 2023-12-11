Avalanche (AVAX) and Chainlink (LINK) Chart a Rising Path; This Token Might Just Spearhead the Upcoming Bull Market

Leading other top altcoins from the front is Avalanche. The AVAX price has been up over 210% in the past six weeks, making it one of the best-performing altcoins over the period. Interestingly, Avalanche doesn’t seem like it will be stopping anytime soon. The AVAX price recently managed to break a major resistance level at $22.73. Now, Avalanche is hoping to use it as support as it pushes towards the next major barrier at $41.03.

The incredible performance of the AVAX price has helped push Avalanche into the top 10 cryptocurrencies with a market cap of over $9.7 billion. As of December 8, Avalanche (AVAX) is trading around $26.30, the highest price the altcoin has traded this year.

It turns out Avalanche's (AVAX) impressive performance has something to do with recent achievements by the project. Recently, Avalanche managed to record its highest amount of on-chain transactions in a day with over 3.07 million after the introduction of Ordinal inscriptions on the network.

Additionally, JPMorgan chose the network for its blockchain experimentation, thanks to its high throughput. All these factors have contributed to the good performance of AVAX. And should continue to fuel the altcoin price, even helping it revisit its all-time high this bull cycle.