Avalanche (AVAX) and Chainlink (LINK) Chart a Rising Path; This Token Might Just Spearhead the Upcoming Bull Market

With the next bull cycle taking shape nicely, many top altcoins are faring well and even positioning themselves to scale higher levels. Leading the pack is Avalanche (AVAX), which has grown triple digits over the past few weeks and doesn’t look like it will be stopping soon. AVAX is closely followed by Chainlink (LINK), which is having a decent run of its own.
But the biggest surprise of all is VC Spectra (SPCT), which promises to spearhead this bull run. Let’s explore what to expect from Avalanche (AVAX), Chainlink (LINK), and VC Spectra (SPCT) this bull cycle.
● Exciting developments promise to push the price of AVAX even higher.
● New staking capabilities have created a positive buzz around LINK.
● VC Spectra eyes higher gains with its presale nearing the end.
Leading other top altcoins from the front is Avalanche. The AVAX price has been up over 210% in the past six weeks, making it one of the best-performing altcoins over the period. Interestingly, Avalanche doesn’t seem like it will be stopping anytime soon. The AVAX price recently managed to break a major resistance level at $22.73. Now, Avalanche is hoping to use it as support as it pushes towards the next major barrier at $41.03.
The incredible performance of the AVAX price has helped push Avalanche into the top 10 cryptocurrencies with a market cap of over $9.7 billion. As of December 8, Avalanche (AVAX) is trading around $26.30, the highest price the altcoin has traded this year.
It turns out Avalanche's (AVAX) impressive performance has something to do with recent achievements by the project. Recently, Avalanche managed to record its highest amount of on-chain transactions in a day with over 3.07 million after the introduction of Ordinal inscriptions on the network.
Additionally, JPMorgan chose the network for its blockchain experimentation, thanks to its high throughput. All these factors have contributed to the good performance of AVAX. And should continue to fuel the altcoin price, even helping it revisit its all-time high this bull cycle.
Leading decentralized oracle protocol Chainlink is another project that has recorded sustained gains for the past few months. The altcoin price has been up over 224% in the past five months and looks destined to rise ever higher.
A closer look at Chainlink’s charts reveals that LINK was able to cross a major resistance level at $13.45. Now, Chainlink is using it as support as it pushes towards the next resistance at $18.31. The ADX is pointing up and gaining momentum, while the MACD is sloping upwards above the signal line with growing volumes.
It turns out there are plenty of exciting developments taking place around Chainlink that have been fueling LINK’s growth. The latest event is the launch of Chainlink Staking v0.2. LINK holders will have early access to staking before it is opened to the public, with enticing returns guaranteed. This promise has pushed investors to stack up on Chainlink (LINK) in anticipation of the staking exercise.
Decentralized asset management protocol VC Spectra is eyeing even bigger gains after an incredible presale. Having come into existence a few months ago, the decentralized protocol has captivated investors thanks to its incredible utility and altcoin price growth.
VC Spectra (SPCT) exists to simplify crypto investing and trading for its users. Instead of having to conduct due diligence on projects they intend to invest in or learn technical and fundamental analysis to trade, they just buy a fund on the protocol, and they are good to go.
VC Spectra specializes in identifying potential profitable blockchain startups pre-ICO. These projects are pooled into various funds accessible to SPCT token holders, who can buy a share of the fund. Consequently, they receive a share of the realized profits. Also, there are funds that exploit trading market opportunities, including those in DeFi.
The key to accessing these funds is SPCT, the governance token of VC Spectra. It allows holders to manage assets, exchange, trade, and pay platform fees. This utility has seen SPCT grow sporadically over the past few months.
Starting at $0.008 in the first presale stage, SPCT has grown over 862%. Now, in the fifth and final presale stage, each VC Spectra (SPCT) is going for $0.077. With the presale set to end soon, VC Spectra is eyeing even bigger gains once it is listed on the main exchanges in Q1 2024.
