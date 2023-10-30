Babu88Sports Marks Its Grand Entry into Nepal's Sporting Arena!

Babu88Sports is excited to announce its official entry into the Nepal market, marking a key step in its growth strategy. Nepal's cricket culture and love for competitive sports means Babu88Sports news portal will likely be highly relevant and a great source for local Nepali readers who wish to keep up to date with all the latest sports news.

" Our venture into the Nepal market is a strategic step towards embracing a community that shares our passion for cricket and all things sports, “said Benjamin Harris, a spokesperson for Babu88Sports. "We are looking forward to forming lasting relationships with the sports community in Nepal". Babu88Sports will begin offering localised sports news in Nepali language from the 28th of October, which marks its 1 year from launch.