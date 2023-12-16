Best AI Copywriting Tools: Top 20 Free&Paid Services

Best AI Copywriting Tools: Top 20
Copywriters often face a daunting challenge - creating fresh, engaging content consistently for articles, blogs, and social media posts. The pressure to deliver quality writing while meeting tight deadlines can be overwhelming.
This article introduces the top 20 AI copywriting tools that promise to transform these challenges into opportunities, making the life of any creator in the copywriting field not only easier but also more exciting.
Top AI copywriting tools didn’t become popular for nothing. These platforms proved to be greatly helpful for content creators of all kinds: from SEO copywriters to creative bloggers. Why, you may ask? Mainly the reason lies in the time and effort that are put into the work when AI writers are involved.
Such AI-powered tools utilize machine learning technologies to sift through already-existent online content and come up with similar ideas all just in a few seconds. This remarkable speed is just the tip of the iceberg. AI copywriting tools offer a range of benefits that go beyond quick content generation.
In essence, AI copywriting tools don't just save time; they enhance the entire writing process, making it more efficient, effective, and enjoyable for writers of all types.
Here is a selection of 20 top AI copywriting tools that you can really benefit from:
AcademicHelp's AI Writer stands out as a tool tailored not just for student needs, but also for copywriters seeking to streamline their writing. This service, a part of AcademicHelp's array of resources, provides essential writing tips, comprehensive guides, and the latest industry news.
Designed to cater to a wide range of writing requirements, the Free AI Essay Writer by AcademicHelp positions itself as a top free alternative to other AI writing tools like ChatGPT. Its focus lies on making quality writing assistance accessible to everyone, ensuring that budget constraints do not hold back the production of high-quality articles and content. This commitment makes AcademicHelp Essay Generator an appealing option for copywriters looking for effective and budget-friendly writing solutions.
Perplexity AI is an innovative AI-driven search engine that enhances content creation and optimization for copywriters. It features a chatbot interface, enabling users to ask questions and receive accurate answers drawn from various web sources. Built on the GPT-4 architecture, Perplexity AI can understand and respond to queries, adapting to users' writing styles, and mimicking brand voices. It's especially useful for creating and tailoring content across multiple platforms, including social media, emails, and blogs, considering factors like tone and target audience.
Caktus.ai emerges as a versatile AI-powered article-generating tool, offering extensive services well-suited for copywriters. While initially designed to assist students in academic tasks, its capabilities extend to broader content creation needs.
The platform is celebrated for its aesthetic, user-friendly interface, and its efficient content generation process, enabling quick and effective writing. It goes beyond mere text generation, offering features like in-text citation creation, reference finding, and grammar checking.
Textero.ai, an AI-powered platform fueled by OpenAI's language model, stands out as a valuable asset for copywriters, particularly in combatting writer's block. Originally tailored for academic writing, its utility extends to general content creation, offering its services free of charge. The platform provides a sophisticated yet simple interface, making it user-friendly and easily accessible with a quick registration process.
Textero.ai streamlines the text generation process, delivering content complete with necessary references and citations. Its adaptability in formatting, outlining, and referencing is noteworthy. With a focus on in-text citation creation and finding sources, Textero.ai positions itself as a highly useful tool for copywriters, especially those seeking a free, reliable writing assistant. Its limited yet effective toolkit and commitment to user convenience make it one of the top choices among free AI writing platforms.
Quicktools by PicsArt is a versatile platform, ideal for copywriters and creative professionals. It offers a range of services including text generation, document and image editing, and a built-in plagiarism and grammar checker. The platform excels in content creation, ranking among the top AI tools for this purpose.
It caters to a variety of needs with categories like AI Writer, Image, Video, Design, and more, making it suitable for generating blog ideas, editing media, and other creative tasks. User-friendly and aesthetically pleasing, Quicktools operates completely free of charge, accessible via a web browser. Though, it's ad-supported. This makes Quicktools by PicsArt a valuable resource for anyone in creative fields, from professionals to hobbyists, looking for an accessible, all-in-one creative toolkit.
Sudowrite is a generative software designed specifically for authors, functioning similarly to ChatGPT but with a focus on creative writing. Launched in 2020 by Amit Gupta alongside James Yu, it aims to help authors overcome creative blocks by using AI to develop plot points and advance narratives. Ideal for situations where writers are stuck, Sudowrite can suggest multiple directions for a story. It offers a free trial, followed by three pricing plans based on word count needs ranging from $10 per month to $100/month.
Its features include story generation, brainstorming, outlining, rewriting, and novel feedback. Unique to Sudowrite, the Expand feature enriches scenes with additional content, while the Rewrite feature improves readability and engagement. Additionally, the software can adjust the tone of writing, with options like upbeat, romantic, or authoritative, enhancing the versatility of the content. This tool is valuable for authors seeking AI assistance in developing and refining their creative work.
Notion.ai presents itself as a multifunctional workspace, offering features like task scheduling and AI-assisted information retrieval, making it a beneficial tool for copywriters. The platform generally demonstrates a capability to produce clear, well-structured texts quickly, a feature that can be valuable for content creation.
The user experience is smooth, with easy registration and a manageable interface, supplemented by guides for feature navigation. Notion.ai primarily focuses on text generation with basic formatting. It includes AI chat and grammar-checking tools, enhancing the writing process. The platform is free for limited use, with a monthly cap on AI responses, and offers various subscription plans starting at $10/month, catering to different user needs. For copywriters seeking a tool for quick, basic content creation, Notion.ai can be a useful option, despite not being specifically tailored for extensive writing tasks.
Humata.ai is a practical AI service also tailored for copywriters needing assistance with file analysis and content creation. This platform simplifies the process of transforming document content into new, polished narratives. Its user experience is straightforward: users upload their document, up to 20 pages, and interact with an AI assistant via chat to develop their content.
The service efficiently generates quality content with notable strengths in grammar and clarity, although formatting and repetitions may require attention. Humata.ai offers structuring, outlining, formatting, and reference-adding capabilities, enhancing the overall writing process. The platform provides a free trial allowing the processing of up to 60 pages. For more extensive needs, a Pro subscription is available at $14.99, offering unlimited document uploads. This versatility, combined with tools like AI chat for citation creation and reference finding, makes Humata.ai a valuable resource for those looking for an AI-driven writing assistant to work on their files.
Smodin.io stands out as an all-in-one AI service and a potentially beneficial addition to the copywriter’s toolkit. This platform combines essential writing features, including text creation and plagiarism checking. Its design is simple yet effective, offering a smooth user experience with a straightforward signup process and an easy article creation flow. While there are text size limitations, these vary depending on the chosen subscription plan.
Smodin.io has a reasonable range of features such as AI chat, research assistance, citation creation, and plagiarism checks, although it lacks a grammar checker. There's a free trial with character limits for testing AI rewriting and plagiarism detection. For full access, there are two subscription plans: $10 monthly for the essential package and $29 monthly for a more comprehensive option, with discounts available for annual payments. This makes Smodin.io a versatile choice for copywriters seeking diverse writing and research tools.
Hyperwriteai.com is an AI-powered platform that caters to copywriters with its promise to enhance readability and writing time. Its business-oriented interface and aesthetic workspace facilitate a positive user experience and smooth content creation, although generating lengthy texts may require more time, as the platform produces about 100 words per segment.
Hyperwrite offers structured writing and formatting options, including the ability to create outlines, enhancing the organization of the final text. While the feature set is limited to AI chat and plagiarism checking, the platform provides a free plan for initial exploration. For more extensive use, there are monthly subscriptions priced at $19.99 for the premium and $44.99 for the ultra plan. This positions Hyperwriteai as a useful option for copywriters looking for a straightforward, AI-assisted writing tool with a reasonable value-for-money proposition.
Paraphrasingtool.ai, despite its name suggesting a focus on rephrasing, offers a wide range of services beneficial for copywriters, including text generation, grammar analysis, and plagiarism detection. The website provides a nearly flawless user experience with an intuitive interface, though it lacks instructional guides or support chat.
Alongside an AI chat for writing assistance, the tool includes grammar and plagiarism checkers and supports various writing formats. The free version is limited to paraphrasing, with subscription plans ranging from $5 to $20 per month. Additionally, Paraphrasingtool.ai is available as an Android app and a web extension, making it a versatile choice for copywriters in need of a multifunctional AI writing tool.
UPDF serves as an effective PDF editing tool, particularly useful for copywriters handling document management and modification. It offers a seamless reading experience with customizable layouts, including single or two-page views and various scrolling options. Writers can enhance their navigation through documents with bookmarks and a search function, ideal for reviewing large eBooks or multiple documents simultaneously.
UPDF's annotation capabilities are extensive, including markup tools, collaborative review options, text boxes, stickers, labels, and personalized stamps. Additionally, it allows editing of text properties and adding watermarks or backgrounds. UPDF also supports converting PDFs to editable Word and other formats. This makes UPDF a highly effective tool for copywriters and professionals who require quality PDF editing and conversion features.
Jasper.ai, known primarily for business purposes, also offers capabilities for narrative and blog post writing. This AI platform is recognized for its unique aesthetics and user-friendly design. Customers need to create a profile to access the features, with guides and customer support available for assistance. The text creation process is intuitive though.
Its toolkit for writing includes AI chat, plagiarism detection, and grammar check. A 5-day trial is available, but full access requires a subscription, starting at $29/month, with pricing varying based on monthly word generation needs. Additionally, a browser extension enhances the platform's convenience for subscribers, making Jasper.ai a suitable option for copywriters needing diverse content creation tools.
Tinywow.com is a platform offering a selection of AI services, potentially useful for copywriters seeking efficient content creation assistance. The website is smartly designed for easy feature navigation, and a chat is available for reporting bugs or making suggestions. The platform enables quick text generation, with a 500-word limit per session.
Texts are provided in paragraph format and require external editing, as the platform doesn't offer in-built editing tools; however, downloads in .txt format are available for further arrangement. Tinywow is free to use, with the only additional service being a grammar check. A monthly fee of $5.99 can be paid to remove ads. While not an extensive multitool, Tinywow serves as a viable option for copywriters interested in basic, free writing assistance.
Editpad is an AI-powered online platform that streamlines the writing process, especially advantageous for copywriters. Despite its somewhat confusing interface and limited features, Editpad delivers high-quality writing results. This recognized tool offers a mix of free and freemium features for content creation and optimization.
Key services include a text editor with cloud save functionality, allowing access to documents from anywhere. Copywriters can also highly benefit from its paraphrase and summarizer which both can help make your content more concise and focused. Its AI software creates plagiarism-free content, enhancing efficiency in writing tasks.
Classace.io is a platform initially aimed at assisting students with assignments, but its application extends to copywriters looking for a free, quality AI writing tool. While the platform offers a seamless user experience, it lacks a variety of additional features like a reference finder or at least an AI assistant and chat.
Despite these limitations, Classace stands out for its paper quality. However, it's important to note that some technical issues plague its mobile apps and web interface. Classace's AI-powered writing tool, although promising to aid in writing well-crafted articles, disappoints with grammar mistakes and repetitive content. The pricing plans here range from individual to teacher subscriptions from $29.99/month to $49.99/month.
Ai-writer stands out as a swift solution in the content generation market, particularly appealing to copywriters needing full-text articles. The platform is user-friendly and requires registration, which is a streamlined process.
The service provides features like a research assistant, in-text citation creator, and reference finder, useful for various writing needs. A one-week free trial is available with all plans, but continued use necessitates a subscription, with prices ranging from $29 to $375 per month. This makes AI-writer a practical choice for copywriters seeking efficient, AI-assisted content creation with some research support.
Jenni.ai offers AI-powered writing assistance, ideal for copywriters who have a starting point but need help fleshing out their ideas. Registration is quick and the platform's appealing aesthetics make for a satisfying user experience.
It generates 15-word suggestions at a time, leading to a completed text after about 10 minutes of work. Jenni's available for free with limitations, or via a subscription starting at $8/month for 3000 words, with the price increasing based on word count requirements, making it a useful tool for copywriters seeking structured and efficient writing assistance.
While the service mainly offers an AI chat for assistance, its limited additional features are offset by various access plans. A free trial allows up to 2000 words per month, complemented by options like a $15 daily pass. There are also monthly ($49) or annual ($36/month) subscriptions, catering to different writing needs and preferences. All this makes Copy.ai a viable choice for copywriters seeking efficient content generation tools.
Rytr.me is an AI-powered platform designed to assist in creating various types of content, including blogs, emails, and story plots. It offers a satisfactory user experience, requiring profile creation to access its services. The platform provides a free trial with a 10,000 characters per month limit, enabling users to easily generate content within 3-5 minutes.
The Main Point on Best AI Copywriting Tools
There are a lot of AI tools that can help copywriters in different fields streamline their creative process and improve their writing. The key difficulty is finding the right fit for your specific needs. When it comes to the best and most versatile platform, there’s only one pick and it’s Free AI Essay Writer by AcademicHelp.
Which is the best AI copywriting tool?
The list above presents the top 20 best tools among AI copywriting services. The best AI copywriting tool platform according to the ranking is a Free AI Essay Writer by AcademicHelp. It is a great solution for all copywriters looking for instant and charge-free help with their content creation efforts.
Can I do copywriting using AI?
Yes, you can absolutely use AI for copywriting. AI copywriting tools use advanced algorithms to generate and assist in writing content for various purposes, such as blog posts, marketing copy, and social media content. These tools can help with idea generation, language improvement, and ensuring your content is SEO-friendly. However, it’s always a good idea to review and personalize the AI-generated content to make sure it aligns with your specific tone, style, and objectives.
Is there a free AI writing tool?
Yes, there are a few AI writing tools that can be used for free. One of the best options on the market is AcademicHelp Essay Generator. It can be used by copywriters of all kinds without any monthly charges required. With its help, you can easily create quality content. A few other options that can be used without any charges are Quicktools by Picsart, Humata.ai, and Textero AI.
Can you use ChatGPT for copywriting?
Absolutely! ChatGPT can be a useful tool for copywriting. It can assist in generating ideas, composing drafts, and providing suggestions for different writing styles and formats. ChatGPT's capabilities include understanding and generating human-like text, making it a valuable asset for crafting compelling paragraphs. Nonetheless, remember that the final content should be reviewed and well-edited so that it meets your specific needs and quality standards.
How do I start copywriting with AI?
Starting your copywriting journey using AI is as easy as it gets. All you need to do first is to choose which AI tool to work with. You can use a top list of the 20 best options above to guide you through the selection process. Here, the main thing that matters is your specific needs. When you’ve made your pick, clearly outline what you want to write about. Then you can provide the AI tool with some initial information or prompts related to your content.