Best AI Copywriting Tools: Top 20 Free&Paid Services

Sudowrite is a generative software designed specifically for authors, functioning similarly to ChatGPT but with a focus on creative writing. Launched in 2020 by Amit Gupta alongside James Yu, it aims to help authors overcome creative blocks by using AI to develop plot points and advance narratives. Ideal for situations where writers are stuck, Sudowrite can suggest multiple directions for a story. It offers a free trial, followed by three pricing plans based on word count needs ranging from $10 per month to $100/month.

Its features include story generation, brainstorming, outlining, rewriting, and novel feedback. Unique to Sudowrite, the Expand feature enriches scenes with additional content, while the Rewrite feature improves readability and engagement. Additionally, the software can adjust the tone of writing, with options like upbeat, romantic, or authoritative, enhancing the versatility of the content. This tool is valuable for authors seeking AI assistance in developing and refining their creative work.

7. Notion.AI

Notion.ai presents itself as a multifunctional workspace, offering features like task scheduling and AI-assisted information retrieval, making it a beneficial tool for copywriters. The platform generally demonstrates a capability to produce clear, well-structured texts quickly, a feature that can be valuable for content creation.

The user experience is smooth, with easy registration and a manageable interface, supplemented by guides for feature navigation. Notion.ai primarily focuses on text generation with basic formatting. It includes AI chat and grammar-checking tools, enhancing the writing process. The platform is free for limited use, with a monthly cap on AI responses, and offers various subscription plans starting at $10/month, catering to different user needs. For copywriters seeking a tool for quick, basic content creation, Notion.ai can be a useful option, despite not being specifically tailored for extensive writing tasks.

8. Humata.ai

Humata.ai is a practical AI service also tailored for copywriters needing assistance with file analysis and content creation. This platform simplifies the process of transforming document content into new, polished narratives. Its user experience is straightforward: users upload their document, up to 20 pages, and interact with an AI assistant via chat to develop their content.

The service efficiently generates quality content with notable strengths in grammar and clarity, although formatting and repetitions may require attention. Humata.ai offers structuring, outlining, formatting, and reference-adding capabilities, enhancing the overall writing process. The platform provides a free trial allowing the processing of up to 60 pages. For more extensive needs, a Pro subscription is available at $14.99, offering unlimited document uploads. This versatility, combined with tools like AI chat for citation creation and reference finding, makes Humata.ai a valuable resource for those looking for an AI-driven writing assistant to work on their files.

9. Smodin.io

Smodin.io stands out as an all-in-one AI service and a potentially beneficial addition to the copywriter’s toolkit. This platform combines essential writing features, including text creation and plagiarism checking. Its design is simple yet effective, offering a smooth user experience with a straightforward signup process and an easy article creation flow. While there are text size limitations, these vary depending on the chosen subscription plan.

Smodin.io has a reasonable range of features such as AI chat, research assistance, citation creation, and plagiarism checks, although it lacks a grammar checker. There's a free trial with character limits for testing AI rewriting and plagiarism detection. For full access, there are two subscription plans: $10 monthly for the essential package and $29 monthly for a more comprehensive option, with discounts available for annual payments. This makes Smodin.io a versatile choice for copywriters seeking diverse writing and research tools.

10. Hyperwrite

Hyperwriteai.com is an AI-powered platform that caters to copywriters with its promise to enhance readability and writing time. Its business-oriented interface and aesthetic workspace facilitate a positive user experience and smooth content creation, although generating lengthy texts may require more time, as the platform produces about 100 words per segment.

Hyperwrite offers structured writing and formatting options, including the ability to create outlines, enhancing the organization of the final text. While the feature set is limited to AI chat and plagiarism checking, the platform provides a free plan for initial exploration. For more extensive use, there are monthly subscriptions priced at $19.99 for the premium and $44.99 for the ultra plan. This positions Hyperwriteai as a useful option for copywriters looking for a straightforward, AI-assisted writing tool with a reasonable value-for-money proposition.

11. Paraphrasingtool

Paraphrasingtool.ai, despite its name suggesting a focus on rephrasing, offers a wide range of services beneficial for copywriters, including text generation, grammar analysis, and plagiarism detection. The website provides a nearly flawless user experience with an intuitive interface, though it lacks instructional guides or support chat.

Alongside an AI chat for writing assistance, the tool includes grammar and plagiarism checkers and supports various writing formats. The free version is limited to paraphrasing, with subscription plans ranging from $5 to $20 per month. Additionally, Paraphrasingtool.ai is available as an Android app and a web extension, making it a versatile choice for copywriters in need of a multifunctional AI writing tool.

12. UPDF

UPDF serves as an effective PDF editing tool, particularly useful for copywriters handling document management and modification. It offers a seamless reading experience with customizable layouts, including single or two-page views and various scrolling options. Writers can enhance their navigation through documents with bookmarks and a search function, ideal for reviewing large eBooks or multiple documents simultaneously.

UPDF's annotation capabilities are extensive, including markup tools, collaborative review options, text boxes, stickers, labels, and personalized stamps. Additionally, it allows editing of text properties and adding watermarks or backgrounds. UPDF also supports converting PDFs to editable Word and other formats. This makes UPDF a highly effective tool for copywriters and professionals who require quality PDF editing and conversion features.

13. Jasper.ai

Jasper.ai, known primarily for business purposes, also offers capabilities for narrative and blog post writing. This AI platform is recognized for its unique aesthetics and user-friendly design. Customers need to create a profile to access the features, with guides and customer support available for assistance. The text creation process is intuitive though.

Its toolkit for writing includes AI chat, plagiarism detection, and grammar check. A 5-day trial is available, but full access requires a subscription, starting at $29/month, with pricing varying based on monthly word generation needs. Additionally, a browser extension enhances the platform's convenience for subscribers, making Jasper.ai a suitable option for copywriters needing diverse content creation tools.

14. TinyWow

Tinywow.com is a platform offering a selection of AI services, potentially useful for copywriters seeking efficient content creation assistance. The website is smartly designed for easy feature navigation, and a chat is available for reporting bugs or making suggestions. The platform enables quick text generation, with a 500-word limit per session.

Texts are provided in paragraph format and require external editing, as the platform doesn't offer in-built editing tools; however, downloads in .txt format are available for further arrangement. Tinywow is free to use, with the only additional service being a grammar check. A monthly fee of $5.99 can be paid to remove ads. While not an extensive multitool, Tinywow serves as a viable option for copywriters interested in basic, free writing assistance.

15. EditPad

Editpad is an AI-powered online platform that streamlines the writing process, especially advantageous for copywriters. Despite its somewhat confusing interface and limited features, Editpad delivers high-quality writing results. This recognized tool offers a mix of free and freemium features for content creation and optimization.

Key services include a text editor with cloud save functionality, allowing access to documents from anywhere. Copywriters can also highly benefit from its paraphrase and summarizer which both can help make your content more concise and focused. Its AI software creates plagiarism-free content, enhancing efficiency in writing tasks.

16. Classace io

Classace.io is a platform initially aimed at assisting students with assignments, but its application extends to copywriters looking for a free, quality AI writing tool. While the platform offers a seamless user experience, it lacks a variety of additional features like a reference finder or at least an AI assistant and chat.

Despite these limitations, Classace stands out for its paper quality. However, it's important to note that some technical issues plague its mobile apps and web interface. Classace's AI-powered writing tool, although promising to aid in writing well-crafted articles, disappoints with grammar mistakes and repetitive content. The pricing plans here range from individual to teacher subscriptions from $29.99/month to $49.99/month.

17. Ai-writer.com

Ai-writer stands out as a swift solution in the content generation market, particularly appealing to copywriters needing full-text articles. The platform is user-friendly and requires registration, which is a streamlined process.

The service provides features like a research assistant, in-text citation creator, and reference finder, useful for various writing needs. A one-week free trial is available with all plans, but continued use necessitates a subscription, with prices ranging from $29 to $375 per month. This makes AI-writer a practical choice for copywriters seeking efficient, AI-assisted content creation with some research support.

18. Jenni.ai

Jenni.ai offers AI-powered writing assistance, ideal for copywriters who have a starting point but need help fleshing out their ideas. Registration is quick and the platform's appealing aesthetics make for a satisfying user experience.

It generates 15-word suggestions at a time, leading to a completed text after about 10 minutes of work. Jenni's available for free with limitations, or via a subscription starting at $8/month for 3000 words, with the price increasing based on word count requirements, making it a useful tool for copywriters seeking structured and efficient writing assistance.

19. Copy.ai

While the service mainly offers an AI chat for assistance, its limited additional features are offset by various access plans. A free trial allows up to 2000 words per month, complemented by options like a $15 daily pass. There are also monthly ($49) or annual ($36/month) subscriptions, catering to different writing needs and preferences. All this makes Copy.ai a viable choice for copywriters seeking efficient content generation tools.

20. Rytr.me

Rytr.me is an AI-powered platform designed to assist in creating various types of content, including blogs, emails, and story plots. It offers a satisfactory user experience, requiring profile creation to access its services. The platform provides a free trial with a 10,000 characters per month limit, enabling users to easily generate content within 3-5 minutes.

The Main Point on Best AI Copywriting Tools

There are a lot of AI tools that can help copywriters in different fields streamline their creative process and improve their writing. The key difficulty is finding the right fit for your specific needs. When it comes to the best and most versatile platform, there’s only one pick and it’s Free AI Essay Writer by AcademicHelp.