Betterhalf Announces PAN India Destination Wedding Operations, Supporting PM Modi’s "Wed in India" Campaign

Gurugram, 27th December 2023: Betterhalf, India's leading Matrimony Super App and premier tech-enabled end-to-end wedding planning and fulfillment company, proudly declares its expansion with PAN India wedding operations in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary "Wed in India" campaign. With a commitment to reverse the trend of destination weddings outside India causing a significant loss to the economy, Betterhalf aims to promote pristine wedding locations across 100 cities in India, provide professional job opportunities to wedding vendors, and deliver world-class wedding experiences to urban brides and grooms.

Prime Minister Modi's "Wed in India'' initiative, akin to his successful "Make in India" campaign, inspired Betterhalf to take proactive steps against the INR 1 lac crore loss caused by destination weddings. Betterhalf's vision aligns with the Prime Minister's goal of promoting the country as a top destination for weddings.

Leveraging its strength in AI matchmaking technology, Betterhalf introduces the AI-enabled "Wedding Ideabook." This feature empowers customers to choose from 10,000+ designs on wedding decor, jewelry, photography, and makeup, with transparent pricing. The company has also launched real-time immersive shoots of wedding venues, allowing customers, including international clients, to virtually explore and select properties from any location.

Mr. Pawan Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf, expressed "We believe in delivering exceptional wedding experiences while contributing to the Indian economy, in line with PM Modi's vision of Wed In India. Betterhalf is committed to its roadmap to build an INR 1000 Crore annual turnover business, utilizing its AI-enabled wedding planning booking platform, and delivering professional quality services and competitive deals to wedding customers on its platform."

With 10,000 wedding customer inquiries every month, Betterhalf recognizes the increasing demand for destination weddings in India. The company is now operationally live in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Rajasthan (Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer), Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, and Kerala. Betterhalf plans to add 10 new destination cities by December 2024.

In line with its ambitious goals, Betterhalf aims for an annual Gross Order Value of INR 1000 Crore by December 2024. The company is set to invest $5M in the year 2023-24, focusing on the launch of wedding tech products, city operations, and marketing of end-to-end wedding planning services to urban Indians. This initiative will also unlock professional job opportunities for 1000 wedding vendors, with a commitment to upskill and timely disbursement of their service fees.

Betterhalf remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a thriving wedding industry in India, aligning with the national vision of promoting domestic wedding celebrations. The company looks forward to continued success, and growth, and contributing to the flourishing cultural and economic landscape of the nation.