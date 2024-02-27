Car Insurance 2024: Go Digital for Better Deals

How Digitalization is Changing Car Insurance in 2024

Over the past few years, the trend towards digitalization has been evident in the insurance industry. In 2024, this trend is expected to continue and transform the way car insurance works. One of the most significant changes we are likely to see is the increased use of chatbots and artificial intelligence (AI). Many insurers are already using chatbots to help customers with basic queries and to provide assistance in completing online transactions. In the future, chatbots are likely to play a more significant role in both customer service and underwriting. AI can be used to analyse data and predict risks, which can help insurers set premiums more accurately and reduce fraud.

Another change we are likely to see is the increased use of telematics. Telematics is the use of technology to monitor and transmit data about a vehicle's usage. Insurers can use this data to adjust premiums based on the driver's behaviour, such as the amount of time spent on the road, their driving style, and the distance travelled. This technology is already being used in some policies but is expected to become more widespread in the coming years.

Personalization is also expected to be a key trend in digital car insurance in 2024. Digitalization allows insurers to collect and analyse vast amounts of data about drivers. This data can be used to tailor policies to specific customers based on their driving behaviour, lifestyle and other factors. For example, insurers can offer a policy that caters to individuals who only drive on weekends or those who have a low-mileage vehicle. The personalized policies can result in a higher level of customer satisfaction and trust in insurers.