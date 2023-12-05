Cardano's Impressive Surge Overshadowed by a High-Demand Crypto Presale

Milkomeda, a Layer-2 protocol operational on both Cardano (ADA) and the Algorand mainnet, has conveyed concerning news for Algorand users. A recent tweet by Milkomeda reveals that the Milkomeda A1 rollup on the Algorand mainnet needs more funds to cover its validators' operating expenses.

As per ADA Cardano news, Milkomeda A1's validators are set to cease operations by the end of May 2024. Users are encouraged to ensure the safety of their funds by completing transfers within the next six months.

Despite the sustainability challenges faced by Milkomeda's Algorand rollup, the Cardano-based Milkomeda C1 has exhibited resilience amid ongoing market pressures. The announcement. The statement emphasizes the network's ability to sustain itself through transaction fees and delegation.

According to ADA Cardano news, Milkomeda V2, a recent upgrade for the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem and its C1 sidechain, has been operational for several months. This transformative update brought forth three essential features, including wrapped smart contracts, liquid staking, and improved validator set management, streamlining the process of adding more validators.

Meanwhile, ADA Cardano news indicates that Cardano (ADA) has oscillated between $0.379 and $0.386 in the past week. Analysts attribute Cardano’s (ADA) sideways momentum to increased market volatility and a drop in ADA’s trading activity.

However, analysts are bullish on the Cardano price prediction. On-chain data reveals that Cardano (ADA) skyrocketed by 25.9% in the past month as the network prepares to unveil its “Ballot” upgrade. Market forecasts suggest that Cardano (ADA) will surge to $0.45 by December 2023.