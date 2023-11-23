CBD Black Friday Sale: Get The Latest Coupons & Deals For 2023

The season to be jolly is almost here - which means it’s high time you stock up on your favorites at discounted rates.
That said, CBD enthusiasts can gear up for crazy Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on their favorite brands. From November 22nd to the 26th, you can set off on an extravagant CBD shopping spree.
With a whopping 35% off everything on Exhale Wellness, complemented by an additional 7% off for assistance members - it’s a true celebration of health and savings!
However, with so many brands out there, it can be difficult to choose the best one offering maximum savings. Hence, in this comprehensive guide, we unveil the best deals offered by leading CBD brands so you can find premium products at unbeatable prices.
Exhale Wellness: Avail 35% Off With Coupon Code: ‘TURKEY’
BudPop: Most Potent CBD Products at Flat 35% Off Black Friday Sale
Cheef Botanical: Enjoy BOGO Mix & Match Offer On All CBD Hemp Products
Hollyweed CBD: Relax & Enjoy Black Friday Sale & Avail 40% Off On All CBD Products
Holistapet: Sitewide BOGO Offer For Best Supplements Of CBD For Dogs
Based in Los Angeles, the brand has been featured in Forbes, WebMD, LAWeekly, and more. The team, consisting of researchers, cultivators, and CBD enthusiasts, is dedicated to continuous innovation, which is clear from its diverse range of products.
Coming to the sale, Exhale offers unbeatable Black Friday deals on premium CBD products with an exclusive 35% discount using the coupon code “TURKEY.” If you are an assistance program member, you can top off the Black Friday deal with an additional 7% off.
The deals will kickstart with Black Friday on November 24 and end with the best Cyber Monday discounts on November 27, 2023. So, mark your calendars, and don't miss out on the chance to enjoy the best prices on premium CBD products.
Exhale Wellness offers the best CBD gummies, hands down!
Our favorite is the plant-based CBD + THC gummies, available in Passionfruit, Berry, Apple, and Watermelon Flavors. With 30 gummies per bottle, you can enjoy the goodness of full-spectrum CBD, Delta 9 THC, and real fruit juice every day on the go.
Another offering by the brand is the Full Spectrum CBD Gummies - plant-based, cruelty-free, and free from artificial colors or flavors. Infused with full-spectrum CBD and containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, these discrete and portable fruit-shaped gummies are available in 750mg and 1,500mg options.
Last but not least, you can try the CBD + Live Resin Gummies for instant relief and relaxation. Available in bottles containing 30 gummies, each delicious treat is packed with 25 mg of CBD for a total of 750 mg per bottle.
We especially appreciate how Exhale Wellness ensures each of its products is lab-tested by third parties. The results are given individually for the products on the website, so make sure you check them out before purchasing anything.
Despite the health benefits of CBD gummies, one can never be sure of how their body may react. Plus, everyone has different preferences when it comes to flavors. As such, Exhale offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
So, within a month of use, if you are not happy with the results, you can return any unopened packages and receive a full refund.
● Naturally-derived CBD extract
● Third-party tested
● No artificial colors or flavors
● Free shipping on orders above $80
● 30-day cashback guarantee
● No shipping outside the USA
Despite being the new kid on the block, BudPop has quickly made its way onto the shelves of CBD enthusiasts. So, it is no surprise that the creators of the brand kicked off once they realized that the market for hemp products was not up to the mark.
Notably, the brand will offer its most potent CBD product range at a whopping 35% discount between November 24 and 26, 2023.
Right off the bat, the variety of CBD, THC, and Delta 9 products left us spoiled for choice. Here’s a look at the range of CBD products you can apply the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on -
● CBD Broad Spectrum + Live Resin 1g Vape Carts (500 mg)
● CBD + CBG Turmeric Gummies
● Sour Diesel CBD Hemp Flower
● CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies
● Sour Diesel CBD Indoor Hemp Flower
● Natural CBD Tincture
● CBD Broad Spectrum + Live Resin 2G Disposables (1000 mg)
● Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
● Peppermint CBD Tincture
● Northern Lights CBD Hemp Flower
● CBD + CBN Gummies For Sleep
We especially enjoyed the CBD + CBN gummies, ideal for those who struggle to fall asleep at night. The sleep-promoting properties of CBD and melatonin in CBN allow your body to calm down and sleep like a baby so that you wake up and feel refreshed!
With a delectable blueberry flavor, each gummy contains 25mg of CBD, 10mg of CBN, and 3mg of melatonin. Some other notable ingredients include sunflower oil, tapioca syrup, and natural terpenes.
Another factor that caught our eye is the choice of purchase plans. You can either buy the product once or opt for monthly or bi-weekly delivery. Subscribing to such delivery plans ensures you never run out of your favorite CBD products.
BudPop recognizes the low awareness of the natural benefits of cannabinoids. Hence, especially for beginners, the website features a dedicated Blog section full of informational articles on the benefits of such compounds, correct dosing, and more.
● Convenient subscription plans
● Organic ingredients sourced locally
● Vegan and non-GMO composition
● Tested by independent labs
● 30-day money-back guarantee
● Only available in the USA
With an aim to “bring back the balance in your life,” Cheef Botanicals offers an all-natural range of CBD, THC, Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBG, and mushroom products.
With more than 170,000 successful orders, the brand takes pride in its high-quality, vegan, and cruelty-free products. The emphasis is on purity, so the brand uses only wholesome ingredients without any artificial flavors or colors.
Coming to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, the brand offers a “Buy One, Get One” offer on all of its CBD hemp products between November 24 and 26, 2023. So, whether you’re into CBD candies, oils, or vape cartridges - you can get them all at a “steal-worthy” offer!
You can also be the early bird and catch the Black Friday pre-sale that’s live with sitewide discounts of up to 75%.
First off, we noticed the Cheef Botanicals website is not just informative but also interactive, making it easy to find the right product for your needs. Considering their massive product range, we bet even beginners will feel at ease while trying out CBD without feeling overwhelmed.
We say this because the website features various filters like Stress, Sleep, Focus, Energy, etc., and choosing any one of them can narrow down the products according to your requirements. Yet, if you require a more specific product range, we encourage you to take the quiz on the homepage.
Cheef Botanicals offers full cashback on its products, showcasing its confidence in customer satisfaction. They even provide a 15-day grace period over the 30-day return policy, allowing customers to take their time and contact them within 90 days of the delivery date.
Impressively, the company covers the return shipping costs for unopened packages. Refunds can still be processed for opened or used items if customers express dissatisfaction by filling out the Refund Request Form.
The brand is known for offering high-quality CBD Hemp Flower products that taste fruity, piney, spicy, and citrusy, unlike most products on the market. As such, you will not be left with an unpleasant “grassy” aftertaste.
The dense and sticky buds, currently available at a discount, deliver powerful calming effects, ideal for relaxation whenever you want!
● Generous return and refund period
● Comprehensive website with a beginner-friendly quiz
● Vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and cruelty-free products
● Free shipping on select orders
● Tons of discounts
● Hemp flavor may be too strong for beginners
The Hollyweed team, with extensive experience in the medical cannabinoid market, is dedicated to creating trustworthy CBD products aligned with their vision of wellness. Featured in Vanity Fair, Time, and Vice, Hollyweed boasts more than 500 positive customer reviews on the official website.
Much to the delight of CBD enthusiasts out there, the brand has introduced a flat 40% off on all its CBD products for the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So, don’t forget to stock up on your favorites or buy Christmas gifts in advance for your loved ones.
Hollyweed CBD takes pride in its natural and potent products and, hence, sends all of its products for third-party lab testing. The results of each product are publicly displayed on the website, which we think speaks volumes about the brand’s confidence and transparency.
For further questions about their latest certificates of analysis (COAs), the brand is ever ready to guide you via live chat, phone, or email.
Hollyweed offers free economy shipping, taking 5-7 business days, with a maximum of 10 days, depending on your location. Standard ground shipping typically takes up to 5 business days, while expedited shipping can take up to 3 business days.
But the latter is not available for orders over 5 lbs or those shipped to Alaska or Hawaii.
If you wish to apply for returns or refunds, you must do so within 90 days of the delivery date. For unopened products, the company covers return shipping costs, but even for opened items, refunds are possible by filling out the Refund Request Form.
That said, to return unopened products, you must ensure items are securely packed, add the order number or packing slip, and use USPS for the return. You will also receive a return shipping label through request, which must be included as well.
● Value for money
● Offers wholesaler program
● Lab test results available
● Wide range of CBD flowers, gummies, capsules, vapes, topicals, etc.
● 90-day return window
● No filters or quizzes for beginners to find the right CBD product
Holistapet is an American company that prioritizes pets’ health by offering natural remedies to alleviate discomfort, minus the side effects of traditional medicine.
The brand’s mission is to educate on the power of cannabinoids, addressing imbalances caused by modern medications. As such, their products feature superfoods and supplements enhancing hemp's efficiency while providing extra nutrients.
Notably, Holistapet uses hemp oil in its products, providing holistic healing without the “high.” And if you’re wondering, hemp oil may offer comfort, ease nervousness, promote appetite and mobility, encourage sleep, and aid digestion, making it ideal for your furry friends.
So, think no more and grab the best CBD supplements for dogs this Black Friday. The brand offers a sitewide BOGO deal between November 24 and 26, 2023, supported by its 100% satisfaction guarantee.
You can also catch the Black Friday pre-sale where you are getting 50% off on CBD oil on the purchase of a CBD calming soft chew.
Holistapet manufactures its products with 100% natural ingredients with no additives and preservatives. Available in different sizes, the edible products are available in delicious flavors and are free of dairy and gluten.
Notably, the brand offers the following products for dogs-
● CBD Mobility Chews
● CBD Capsules for Dogs and Cats
● CBD Shampoo for Dogs
● CBD Calming Chews for Dogs
● CBD Oil Pet Tinctures
● CBD Oil for Dogs and Cats
● CBD Dog Treats + Joint and Mobility Care
● CBD Dog Treats + Heart and Immune Care
● CBD Dog Treats + Calming Aid Recipe
● CBD Assorted Dog Treats
● CBD Dog Treats - Calming Relief
The website features an easy-to-understand dosage guide along with a Hemp Oil Tincture Calculator. This shows how dedicated the brand is to ensuring your pets get the best treatment.
So, even if you’re new to using CBD products, with Holistapet, you’ve got nothing to worry about.
Besides the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, we appreciate how the brand offers a 25% discount to first-time buyers. This offer goes a long way in encouraging website visitors to try out products for the welfare of their pets.
● Vegan and GMO-free oils and treats
● Pesticide and solvent-free products for animals
● CBD sourced from organic hemp in Colorado, extracted using the gold-standard CO2 process
● Third-party lab tested
● Some complaints about slow customer service
Planning ahead is key to maximizing Black Friday CBD deals. So, start by creating a list of your preferred CBD items, whether they’re tinctures, gummies, or creams. After all, knowing what you want ensures a focused approach when the sales begin.
Black Friday offers an excellent chance to check off your holiday shopping list. CBD products make thoughtful, wellness-focused gifts. Hence, we recommend taking advantage of the discounts to purchase items for loved ones.
Consequently, you can introduce them to the benefits of CBD while saving on your overall holiday expenses.
To truly capitalize on the event, consider stocking up on your CBD essentials. Black Friday often brings the most significant discounts of the year, making it the best time to build a stash for the upcoming months.
Navigating the saturated market of CBD products, especially when it comes to special offers and deals, can be a Herculean task. Identifying the ones that truly stand out in terms of quality, transparency, and overall effectiveness adds to the challenge.
Hence, we take a hands-on approach by individually testing each product. Our team rigorously evaluates various CBD products available on the market, considering factors such as taste, texture, and, most importantly, their impact on overall well-being.
Here’s a breakdown of how we meticulously curate our list of CBD product brands with special offers and deals-
It is no surprise that we prioritize brands that invest in third-party lab testing. This ensures that the products undergo fair and strict tests for potency, purity, and safety, providing users with confidence in the stated CBD content.
The origin of hemp significantly influences the quality of CBD products. Hence, we carefully select brands that source their hemp from reputable and transparent farms, often located in the United States. We focus on the latter because of the strict regulations governing cultivation practices in the states.
Natural and high-quality ingredients contribute not only to the efficacy of the product but also to the overall health impact. Rest assured that our chosen brands prioritize natural ingredients, excluding artificial additives and preservatives.
We consider the specific health benefits offered by each product. Whether it’s stress relief, sleep aid, or other wellness goals, we aim to present a diverse range that caters to various user needs.
A brand's commitment to customer satisfaction extends to its shipping and returns policies. As such, we prioritize brands with reliable shipping services and transparent return policies to ensure a seamless buying experience.
On a similar note, we also try picking brands that offer a cashback policy to back each customer’s purchase. After all, we can never know how a product works unless we try it.
This is especially the dilemma with online shopping. So, a satisfaction guarantee accompanied by a cashback offer ensures you don’t spend money on something that does not end up to your liking.
Assess the potency and purity of CBD gummies through third-party lab tests, checking for high CBD concentrations and natural ingredients.
We recommend checking informative blogs and magazines like Forbes for trustworthy CBD brands, emphasizing credibility and reliability.
Even if you’re not vegan, it’s best to opt for organic and vegan products, as they are mostly natural and do not contain preservatives or artificial flavors.
Like any other product, you must check online reviews for insights into the effectiveness of CBD products.
Check if the product is effective or not by purchasing a single pack to avoid wasting time and money on returns and refunds.
Prioritize companies offering frequent promos and discounts, indicative of customer-focused dedication rather than profit-driven motives.
Consider the price of CBD products, which should be between $50 and $120 or close to that range.
Opt for CBD gummies or other edibles with appealing fruit flavors, ensuring an enjoyable experience, as taste is a significant factor for CBD enthusiasts.
Make sure you verify the legality of CBD gummies in your state to ensure you don’t get into trouble.
1. Where can I buy CBD products to save money this Black Friday?
Usually, most brands offer great deals on Black Friday, but the aforementioned brands are not just affordable but also effective. Hence, we recommend opting for Exhale, BudPop, Cheef Botanicals, Hollyweed, or Holistapet only.
2. What’s the best Black Friday CBD sale?
The best Black Friday CBD sale depends on your personal preference. However, judging from the discounts offered by the aforementioned brands, we suggest Exhale Wellness for maximum savings.
But if you prefer a BOGO offer, feel free to opt for Cheef Botanicals. On the other hand, if you’re looking for pet-friendly CBD products, go for Holistapet.
3. How much can you save on CBD products on Black Friday?
According to our research, most brands offer discounts of up to 35%. But considering the BOGO offers, which are technically 50% off, you can combine your purchases from different brands to maximize savings.
4. Are CBD Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales only available in the US?
While CBD Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are prevalent in the US, many companies extend these promotions globally, offering international customers the opportunity to benefit from discounts and deals.
5. Can I combine Black Friday CBD coupons with other discounts?
Most of the time, Black Friday coupons cannot be combined with other discounts. However, Exhale Wellness allows assistance members to top off their Black Friday discounts of 35% with an additional 7% off.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are excellent opportunities for CBD enthusiasts to stock up on their favorite products at unbeatable prices. Not just that, you can even buy Christmas gifts in advance during the sale season and introduce your loved ones to the holistic healing properties of CBD.
That said, Exhale Wellness stands out with its compelling 35% discount with an additional 7% off for assistance program members. This offer highlights the brand’s commitment to CBD accessibility and customer satisfaction.
So, wait no longer and fill your shopping bags to the brim with high-quality CBD products today!