Closing Healthcare Gaps in India: Pristyn Care's Journey Towards Comprehensive Patient-Centricity

India's healthcare landscape is vast, complex, and ever-evolving. A striking statistic reveals that 271 million elective surgeries are conducted annually in the country. However, beneath this impressive number lies a stark reality: India grapples with an acute shortage of specialist doctors. A recent report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare paints a concerning picture, highlighting an acute shortfall of required specialists in Community Health Centres (CHCs). This scarcity spans vital fields such as surgery, obstetrics, gynaecology, and paediatrics, impacting the delivery of comprehensive healthcare services to the country's diverse population. Surprisingly, despite nearly 75% of the population residing in tier 2 and 3 cities, these regions face the brunt of the healthcare disparity, as 80% of doctors and medical facilities are concentrated in tier 1 cities. This geographic imbalance compels patients from smaller cities to undertake arduous journeys to urban centers to pursue superior medical care, resulting in undue strain on tier 1 hospitals and significant financial burdens for those seeking quality healthcare.

Public hospitals are also overwhelmed by India's vast population, and require substantial reformation. The underutilisation of healthcare facilities in tier 2 and 3 cities highlights the need for more trust among patients, who often perceive that quality healthcare is exclusively available in larger cities. This perception must change to rectify the healthcare disparities present in the country.

Pristyn Care, a healthcare provider, has made significant efforts to address these challenges and deliver high-quality medical care to smaller cities. It provides a seamless experience for patients throughout their treatment journey, from initial consultations and tests to surgery and post-surgical care. Additionally, it also manages insurance claims, transportation, and follow-up appointments, showcasing its commitment to comprehensive patient care.

Over the past three years, Pristyn Care has experienced exponential growth, having addressed the medical needs across 40 plus cities. This was achieved through collaborations with more than 700 hospitals and 200 clinics. Pristyn Care's primary mission revolves around rectifying the shortcomings in the patient journey by delivering comprehensive healthcare services and enhancing patient-centricity. Its vision extends to ensuring consistent quality care and facilitating advanced surgical interventions, even in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This approach aims to increase healthcare accessibility across diverse demographics.

Pristyn Care's journey began with the collective concerns and experiences of three friends, Harsimarbir Singh, Dr. Garima Sawhney, and Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor. Their shared distress over the deficiencies within India's healthcare infrastructure motivated them to strive for accessible, high-quality, and cost-effective healthcare solutions, especially pertaining to post-operative care and patient accessibility.

Acknowledging the prevalent inconsistencies in traditional healthcare infrastructure, Pristyn Care has placed paramount emphasis on ensuring a seamless patient experience. This journey starts with the initial discovery of suitable medical practitioners and extends to the entire process of appointments, diagnosis, tests, and insurance documentation. By adopting a genuinely care-driven approach, the organization has streamlined the entire surgical experience, minimizing the burdens typically associated with medical procedures and hospital visits.

Pristyn Care has embraced technology, seamlessly integrating expert doctors, partner hospitals, care coordinators, and insurance claim processors. A significant breakthrough for Pristyn Care is their algorithm that predicts surgical costs with a remarkable 95% accuracy. This innovation optimizes pricing for over 50 different diseases across multiple hospitals and clinics.

As Pristyn care continues its journey of redefining healthcare paradigms, the organisation remains committed to leveraging technology in pursuit of patient-centric, efficient, and accessible healthcare solutions. Through its unwavering dedication to enhancing surgical experiences and delivering seamless patient care, PristynCare has established itself as a prominent figure in the healthcare landscape, shaping the future of healthcare accessibility and patient-centric services.