Cloud Gaming Meets TV: The ZTE Set Top Box and Netgem Partnership

The partnership between ZTE and Netgem will drive new innovations in content delivery and its infrastructure. Collaboration between the two companies will include marketing efforts to give the N9000 Android TV STB a competitive edge. Each company will contribute its strengths to a platform that expands the range of consumer entertainment options and pushes the entertainment and telecom industries to evolve.

Telecom operators will have many new opportunities to differentiate their businesses with cost-effective, innovative TV devices like the N9000 Android TV STB. They can start by taking advantage of a prime opportunity to encourage customers to adopt 5G and fiberoptic services. Offering customers a simple-to-use, all-in-one device that provides an extensive and high-quality entertainment experience is sure to attract early adopters who will lead the shift to 5G technology.

Customers can access their telecom provider via their N9000 Android TV STB, allowing them insight into the latest updates, apps, and services available for their device. They can enjoy enhanced value by buying into a hassle-free, seamless experience on all fronts. This should drive demand for multichannel entertainment and the fiberoptic infrastructure needed to deliver it to an engaged consumer base.

As consumers demand highly interactive and realistic cloud gaming options that complement their favorite movies, TV shows, and sports entertainment options, telecoms are preparing for the shift to 5G and fiberoptic technology. By combining their talents to create the new N9000 Android TV STB and Immersive TV service, ZTE and Netgem are driving the market forward.