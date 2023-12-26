Cloud Gaming Meets TV: The ZTE Set Top Box and Netgem Partnership

ZTE, a leader in the field of information and communications technology solutions, is pleased to announce an exciting new collaboration with Netgem, a trailblazer in European digital entertainment. By combining the capable and innovative N9000 Android TV STB with Netgem’s new ‘Immersive TV’ service, consumers will gain access to unmatched TV entertainment and cloud gaming experiences.
With the launch of the N9000 Android TV STB in tandem with Netgem’s new "Immersive TV" service, ZTE brings users the ultimate cloud gaming experience. As 5G networks become more popular, the N9000 Android TV STB is poised to revolutionize telco-grade cloud gaming.
This hybrid device delivers an unparalleled gameplay experience by streaming real-time action, eliminating large game file downloads, and streamlining updates. Optimizing throughput from the cloud frees users from device performance or storage capacity limitations while offering immersive, high-quality gameplay. It opens up a new entertainment world for existing TV customers by hosting over 400 innovative games and entertainment services.
The N9000 Android TV STB utilizes leading-edge cloud technology to create a singular and highly convincing gaming experience. Fluid, precise graphics and sound effects provide lifelike audiovisual imaging in high definition (HD) or even ultra-high definition (UHD). Regardless of genre, gamers will feel completely engaged by thrilling real-time action, high-velocity speed racing, and fantastic role-playing games in finely detailed and realistic scenarios.
The N9000’s advanced hardware kit provides high-performance processing, rapid network connectivity, and intelligent optimization to provide smooth playback and reduce unwanted interference from aliasing and digital artifacts. It reproduces motion with a high degree of accuracy to provide players with a realistic haptic experience.
By fine-tuning media delivery over an ultra-fast wireless network connection, the N9000 Android TV STB makes it easy for gamers to enter their chosen area of play fully. Gamers can experience the joy of solving puzzles, discovering treasure, hitting new targets, or saving the day with complete satisfaction. Users can connect Bluetooth gamepads for single-player action or connect with multiple players, eliminating the need for each participant to purchase a standalone video game console. This allows gameplay to become a fully engaging community experience that friends and family can enjoy.
The N9000 Android TV STB with Netgem Immersive TV pairs low-latency video game streaming with conventional Pay-TV services to provide a comprehensive entertainment experience. Users can enjoy content from a broad range of entertainment categories, including movies, TV shows, sports content, kids’ programming, and cloud gaming selections, through ZTE’s advanced, standalone interface.
By partnering with Gamestream, Netgem will provide access to hundreds of game titles, including Garfield Lasagna Party and Hot Wheels Unleashed. Most games in the catalog are suitable for a family audience, and new games are added each month. Users will be treated to a variety of new interactive experiences built from rich content, such as cross-content games and videos that share space in a unified content ecosystem.
This strategy helps build loyalty from a young generation eager to engage with immersive multi-channel media while sharing the experience with family and friends. Since the N9000 Android TV STB can seamlessly present all available media via cross-content search, users can receive personalized recommendations as they browse recommended games, TV shows, and related content. Offering a range of media categories and cross-channel titles in one place marks the advent of a truly integrated gaming and TV platform.
The partnership between ZTE and Netgem will drive new innovations in content delivery and its infrastructure. Collaboration between the two companies will include marketing efforts to give the N9000 Android TV STB a competitive edge. Each company will contribute its strengths to a platform that expands the range of consumer entertainment options and pushes the entertainment and telecom industries to evolve.
Telecom operators will have many new opportunities to differentiate their businesses with cost-effective, innovative TV devices like the N9000 Android TV STB. They can start by taking advantage of a prime opportunity to encourage customers to adopt 5G and fiberoptic services. Offering customers a simple-to-use, all-in-one device that provides an extensive and high-quality entertainment experience is sure to attract early adopters who will lead the shift to 5G technology.
Customers can access their telecom provider via their N9000 Android TV STB, allowing them insight into the latest updates, apps, and services available for their device. They can enjoy enhanced value by buying into a hassle-free, seamless experience on all fronts. This should drive demand for multichannel entertainment and the fiberoptic infrastructure needed to deliver it to an engaged consumer base.
As consumers demand highly interactive and realistic cloud gaming options that complement their favorite movies, TV shows, and sports entertainment options, telecoms are preparing for the shift to 5G and fiberoptic technology. By combining their talents to create the new N9000 Android TV STB and Immersive TV service, ZTE and Netgem are driving the market forward.