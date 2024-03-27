Dark Defender Predicts Ripple To Hit $1, CoinCheckup Forecasts Aptos To Surpass $54.15 - KangaMoon on Path To Hit $3 Million

The crypto bull run has started, with investors seeking the best cryptocurrency to invest in today. Ripple (XRP) and Aptos (APT) are some of the top cryptos in the market, with millions of token holders. Top crypto experts and prediction platforms have made positive predictions on both tokens in the coming months. Meanwhile, KangaMoon (KANG) which started its token presale a few weeks ago has raised over $2.8M while targeting $3M by month's end. The surging momentum has led to analysts picking the token as one of the good cryptos to buy in 2024. More details below.
Even though Ripple and Aptos have witnessed bullish momentum in the past few weeks, investors are shifting their attention to KangaMoon (KANG). The revolutionary meme coin project is set to disrupt the meme industry when launched. The KangaMoon project will integrate the social-fi model with P2E NFT gaming to give users a seamless experience on the platform.
On the platform, players can compete in fun-filled activities and competitions and win prizes. Also, token holders can take advantage of the social-fi model to earn extra tokens when they compete in weekly and monthly challenges and special giveaways. Users can also earn more tokens when they join to promote the project on social media.
Meanwhile, the KangaMoon native token, KANG, an ERC20 token, is sold for just $0.014. With the price going from $0.0050 in stage 1 to $0.014, it means that early investors now have over 180% ROI. With the team set to list the token in a major Tier 1 CEX exchange in the coming weeks, analysts have projected over 50x ROI in the coming months, making it one of the good cryptos to buy now.
Notably, there is also a referral program in which users can explore and earn more tokens. At the current trajectory, the KANG token price might reach $0.1 in the year. As such, now is the best time to buy the 2024 hottest meme coin, which is on the path of toppling Solana-based meme coins like Bonk, Dogwifhat, and Floki.
Dark Defender, one of the crypto prediction experts, believes that Ripple's price will reach $1 in April. The top crypto expert believes that with Ripple price sitting comfortably on the $0.58 support level, the token will target new levels which is expected to happen in April.
Meanwhile, Ripple has gained 14% in the past month. While the key market indicators such as the Ripple trading volume and market cap are down, analysts project a resurgence in the coming weeks.
CoinCheckup, one of the popular prediction predictions, believes that the Aptos token will trade at $54.15 in 3 months. The platform based their prediction on the Aptos market cap which is above $6.3B. Also, they looked into the size of different money supply types, M0, M1 and M2. If money flows rapidly into the crypto market, the Aptos value will likely increase.
With Aptos trading between $9 and $16.9 in the past 30 days, some analysts believe that the token price could surge in the coming months. Meanwhile, the Aptos trading volume is witnessing a slight uptrend which could lead to a massive rally in the coming weeks.
