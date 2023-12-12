Discovering the Secrets of the Katana Sword: An Ageless Weapon Designed for Warriors

The katana's history began in feudal Japan when samurai warriors adopted it as their primary weapon. The katana, renowned for its extraordinary sharpness, resilience, and graceful design, evolved from being a simple weapon of combat to representing the courage and skill of the samurai.

The "sori," or unique curve, of the katana, adds to its remarkable cutting power. The blade, made from a soft and hard steel blend, is painstakingly sharpened while still flexible, thanks to differential hardening.