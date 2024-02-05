From a Project management lens - Understanding AI driven Business Transformation

New technologies like artificial Intelligence (AI) are not only altering the way work is done but also the way organizations transform. The allure of AI is undeniable. However, it’s important to pause and evaluate how can the technology benefit us as an organization and where in the transformation journey does it truly value add. There are numerous factors that need to be considered before jumping on the AI bandwagon. The reality of AI adoption is far more nuanced. It's not about replacing people; it's about building a conducive environment within the organization that is empowered to leverage AI and enable a cultural shift that allows AI to value add and help achieve the desired business outcome through better optimization of resources.

Many rush to adopt AI, treating it as a one-size-fits-all solution. They envision instant success, a digital revolution overnight. From an organizational perspective, it’s important to look at the long-term benefits versus short term gains. It’s important to see where technology can complement to improve efficiency and business outcome. Therefore, it’s imperative to understand if organizations are ready to undergo this AI-driven evolution of their businesses? Are they prepared to manage projects with the maturity needed to prioritize, make data-driven decisions, and execute for maximum value? Project management professionals play a crucial role in helping this dream come to fruition.

This is different from the pandemic-forced digitalization, which replaced physical interactions with online experiences. We're dealing with a disruptive technology impact, as significant as the internet or personal computers, one that will fundamentally reshape how we work, create, and connect.

To thrive in this AI-driven future, organizations need to embrace a people-centric approach, learning from past mistakes and nurturing a culture of continuous evolution. Here's how project managers can help organizations ride the wave of prosperity:

1. Define Your North Star: An AI-Driven Transformation Vision