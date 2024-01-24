Goosehill Sailor Review 2024: #1 Budget SUP? (with Video)

The Goosehill Sailor is one of the most popular paddleboards out there. Check out our Goosehill Sailor review now.
Since 2016, I, Max Kuch, have reviewed more than 100 paddle boards, and now it’s time for the Goosehill Sailor.
This budget paddle board stands out and has garnered much praise from users.
A versatile all-around board suitable for beginners, the Goosehill Sailor offers solid performance and stability.
Let’s dive into our Goosehill Sailor review.
● Type: Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board (iSUP)
● Brand: Goosehill Sport
● Ideal For: Beginners
● Price Category: Affordable
● Activity: All-around paddleboarding
● Maximum Weight Capacity: Approximately 100 kg (~220 lbs)
Specifications:
Included Accessories:
● Paddleboard backpack
● 3-piece adjustable paddle
● Dual-action pump
● Removable center fin (slide-in system)
● Coiled leash
● Repair kit with valve wrench
The Goosehill Sport inflatable board offers versatility for a wide range of water activities.
At 32'' wide, it ensures stability, making it suitable for paddleboarders at any skill level, particularly if you are new to stand up paddleboards.
This inflatable paddleboard is conveniently lightweight without sacrificing durability.
Construction:
The Goosehill Sailor SUP, with its classic dimensions and shape, is designed to be an all-around performer.
When it comes to the build quality, this board offers a balanced mix of stability and maneuverability, with a particular emphasis on high tip stability – ideal for novices stepping onto a paddleboard for the first time.
Rail and Contour:
● Rounded nose for a forgiving ride
● Solid width aids in maintaining balance
● A trio of fins (configuration 2+1) for efficient tracking
Specifications:
● Two small side fins are permanently attached
● One large, removable center fin for swift setup
● A thickness of 6 inches (~15 cm) provides buoyancy
● Approximate volume of 300 liters tailors to load capacity and stability
Crafted to the specifications that accommodate both durability in various water conditions and a smooth experience for the rider, the board's design is a testament to well-thought-out engineering tailored to paddleboarding enthusiasts.
When selecting your paddleboard, understanding its weight handling capacity is crucial.
The Goosehill Sailor is rated to support a user weight of up to 440 lbs (200 kg), a number that represents the upper end of the weight spectrum for paddleboards.
Here's a breakdown of how this limit impacts usage:
● Optimal Performance: For the best performance, a remaining volume of 200 liters is considered ideal. With the Goosehill Sailor, performance may start to decline as the load approaches 220 lbs (100 kg).
● Understanding Capacity: While the construction allows for significant stiffness, and theoretically the board can carry up to 440 lbs, such weight substantially increases water resistance, affecting speed and maneuverability.
● Practical Recommendations: For a good balance between stability and glide, a user weight around 176 lbs (80 kg) is practical, aligning with the guidelines set by many leading manufacturers.
This insight is backed by calculations involving the board's volume and the ideal remaining volume for paddling (more details on volume calculation):
Remember, while a lighter load is recommended for efficiency, the Goosehill Sailor's capacity ensures stability and buoyancy even at higher weights.
Consider the nature of your activities and balance enjoyment with the board's capabilities for a satisfying experience on the water.
The Goosehill Sailor 10'6" is a versatile stand-up paddle (SUP) board equipped with features for a range of activities:
● Kayak Integration: With new D-rings, the board can now be fitted with a kayak seat and can be used as a SUP kayak, elevating its usefulness (kayak seat and double-blade paddle sold separately).
● All-Around Design: An ideal choice for beginners due to its all-around shape, providing an excellent balance across various water conditions from calm lakes to gentle rivers.
● Stability & Performance: The board's wide shape offers high stability, making it conducive for improving technique and ensuring quick progress.
● Recreational Use: Whether it's for leisurely cruising on flatwater, yoga sessions, or recreational paddling, the Goosehill Sailor caters to those serenading moments on still waters.
● Versatility on Water: Adventurous enough for slow-moving waterways and capable of handling small waves, it's forgiving of technical mistakes.
● Tracking & Glide: Straight-tracking rails help maintain course and contribute to a smoother glide, though not built for high-speed racing or sport performance due to increased water resistance.
● Activity Suitability: While not the fastest on the water, this board remains highly suitable for touring short distances, fishing, or simply enjoying a day out on the water.
Given these characteristics, the Goosehill Sailor is the middle-ground option; stable enough to instill confidence, yet responsive enough to allow for skill advancement and a variety of paddle boarding experiences.
● Pressure Resistance: It can handle up to 15 psi, ensuring the board stays firm and airtight when fully inflated.
● Valve: Features a high-quality valve made with 316 stainless steel, known for its ultra-lightweight properties and corrosion-resistant nature.
● Layers: The design involves two layers of strong PVC that offer more durability without compromising on the weight.
By understanding these aspects of the board's construction, you have a comprehensive view of its material strengths and how they contribute to your paddling experience.
● Craftsmanship: Exceptionally well-made considering its price point.
● Reviews: Predominantly positive feedback across multiple sales platforms.
● Guarantee: An impressive 3-year manufacturer's warranty, which is rare for the price.
Note: While most users express satisfaction, the quality of some accessories may vary.
The latest iteration of the board introduces an array of nine different color combinations, ensuring versatility in style.
The base color of white remains consistent, accentuated with variously hued deck pads and side rails for a custom look.
● Deck Pad: Features a tailored diamond pattern for optimal grip and comfort during use.
● Customization: Unleash your creativity by customizing the board's entire visual aesthetics—including the top, bottom, rails, and deck pad color upon request.
● Visual Details:
○ Logo: A refined black Goosehill logo adorns the nose, while the rear deck pad displays 'Sailor' prominently.
○ Rails: Color-matched to the front section of the board, transitioning to black at the rear with the dimensions clearly presented in white.
○ Deck: A crisp white walking area showcases the Goosehill branding, lending a sporty yet simple elegance.
The design choices reflect a sporty, straightforward aesthetic with the potential to cater to a wide range of tastes.
Whether you keep it classic or personalize it, your board can be as unique as your paddling style.
● Durable EVA Deck Pad: Maximizes traction.
● Stainless Steel D-Rings: Ensure secure attachment.
● Slide-in Center Fin: Offers enhanced control.
● Fixed Fins: Increase stability.
● Double-X SUP Cargo Tie-Down System: For ample storage.
● Wear-Resistant Bungee Cord: Keeps your gear safe.
Included with your SUP:
● Backpack: For easy transport.
● Pump: Quick inflation.
● Repair Kit: For maintenance.
● Leash: Safe paddling.
● Aluminum Paddle: Lightweight.
● Optional Kayak Seat: Versatile use.
When considering your next paddle board purchase, the Goosehill Sailor stands out for its stability and all-around performance, particularly suitable for paddle board beginners.
The design includes a straight sidewall, contributing to impressive tracking in the water.
Despite some concerns over the claimed weight capacity and murky details about the "SCE-Technology" used in construction, the board remains rigid and capable in use, as supported by numerous positive user experiences.
Appraising its value, the pricing is competitive, and the inclusion of a three-year manufacturer's warranty bolsters its position as a cost-effective option.
The accompanying accessory package may not hit the top shelf in terms of quality, yet it meets the needs of newcomers to standup paddleboarding adequately.
As you evaluate the latest version of the Goosehill Sailor, note that it introduces new features which may appeal to your specific preferences.
However, since the fundamental design and construction remain unchanged, expect consistent on-water performance with either the updated or original model, allowing you to select based on personal necessity without fears of differentiation in handling characteristics.