How Does a Small Cap Mutual Fund Work?

Small cap fund is an open-ended equity scheme that predominantly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund's primary objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity-related securities of small-cap companies. A small-cap fund has a market cap of less than 5,000 crore, but SEBI has modified the definition of small-cap funds based on the following rankings:
● In terms of market capitalisation, large-cap funds rank among the top 100 stocks
● The mid-cap funds rank 101 to 250 on the market capitalisation scale
● Small-cap funds and stocks ranked 251 and below.
A small-cap company is young and aggressively expanding, so it is technically unstable and susceptible to market losses. In this post, let’s get an understanding of how small-cap mutual funds work.
The fund managers of small-cap mutual funds invest at least 65% of their portfolios in small-cap stocks. Typically, small-cap stocks are preferred by investors who do not mind taking risks and prefer positive earnings over stability. In small-cap funds, fund composition is an important factor, and impulsive decisions may negatively impact your investment.
All companies expected to rank below 250 by market capitalisation are invested in small-cap funds. In the short to medium term, these funds are riskier and relatively variable than other equity-focused funds, but in the long run, they may offer gains. It is also possible for the shares of these companies to rise quickly. However, the risk always remains with any investment in the market.
Investors who are willing to take risks in order to maximize their capital gains can consider investing in small-cap mutual funds. It is possible to earn considerable returns with these funds even when the market is down. However, they may be adversely affected by a market decline. Having a benchmark for comparing returns is vital when investors create equity portfolios. Investors can assess the performance of their portfolios by comparing them with benchmarks.
Investing in small-cap funds carries significant risk, and investors should consider all factors that affect their performance. Consider the following factors:
Investing goals can vary from individual to individual. Therefore, it's important to understand your financial goals. A small-cap fund can be a suitable investment if you're willing to keep your investments untouched for 7-10 years for a potentially inflation-beating return.
Fund houses charge a Total Expense Ratio (TER) fee to cover the costs of managing mutual funds. Schemes can have different TERs. It is desirable to have a low expense ratio since it can affect the return percentage.
Investment decisions made by the fund manager can significantly impact a mutual fund's performance. Small-cap equity funds are known to have higher levels of volatility, so this is particularly important to consider.
Thus, it's crucial to know the credentials of the fund manager. The fund manager should have the relevant qualifications and adequate experience handling small-cap funds across different market cycles.
Using the standard deviation, you can determine how far a mutual fund's returns can deviate from its expected average annual returns. As a result, a higher standard deviation can indicate a higher level of volatility.
However, standard deviation should not be used as an absolute performance metric, but as a research tool. It should be considered along with other factors, such as the fund's historical average return and risk tolerance.
A fund's past performance cannot predict its future returns, but it can help estimate the fund's future potential. You can get a better understanding of the fund's performance if you compare its past returns with those generated by its underlying index.
An important component of small-cap equity funds is their exposure to relatively small listed companies. There is also a low general awareness about them compared to the big established names. If market conditions are conducive and management is competent, these companies can grow significantly. Therefore, Small-cap mutual funds that invest in these companies can outperform other mutual fund types, especially during bull markets. Despite this, small-cap funds should be cautiously included after analysing your risk profile due to their high volatility. An in-house team of experts from reputed firms like Axis MF can help you choose the right fund to invest in. Also, if you are considering investing in mutual funds through SIP, it is advisable to use the mutual fund app. Investing should only be done after gaining enough knowledge about the financial markets or obtaining professional guidance on your risks and returns.
Note: Views and opinions contained herein are for information purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice/ recommendation to any party or solicitation to buy, sale or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the information and disclaims all liabilities, losses and damages arising out of the use of this information. The recipient should exercise due caution and/ or seek professional advice before making any decision or entering into any financial obligation based on information, statement or opinion which is expressed herein.
Statutory Disclaimer: Axis Mutual Fund has been established as a Trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, sponsored by Axis Bank Ltd. (liability restricted to Rs. 1 Lakh). Trustee: Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd. Investment Manager: Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd. (the AMC). Risk Factors: Axis Bank Limited is not liable or responsible for any loss or shortfall resulting from the operation of the scheme. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information and opinions contained herein. The AMC reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time.
Past performance may or may not be sustained in future.
Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.