How Orient Exchange Shapes the Abroad Educational Journey of Indian Students

The landscape of global education is witnessing rapid changes. Many Indian students are taking transformative journeys to pursue higher studies in foreign countries. The year 2022 saw a remarkable surge, with 750,365 Indian students opting for international education—a substantial 68% growth from the 444,553 students recorded in 2021.

As you venture beyond borders to pursue academic excellence, the intricacies of financial transactions and currency exchange become crucial in shaping your educational journey abroad. Among the key players facilitating this essential aspect is Orient Exchange. This financial institution is at the forefront of empowering and streamlining the monetary transitions of Indian students pursuing education overseas.

Let’s look at how all of that is happening as we shed light on the significance, services, and impact of Orient Exchange on the broader aspect of international education.

Indian students studying across different countries

The global pursuit of academic excellence by Indian students is reflected in their diverse choice of destinations for higher education.

· In 2022, the United States of America emerged as the premier choice, hosting 1.9 lakh Indian students—a surge from the 1.25 lakh recorded in 2021.

· Canada followed closely, securing its position as the second most favoured destination, witnessing a substantial increase from 1.02 lakh students in 2021 to 1.85 lakh in 2022.

· The United Kingdom, with its renowned educational institutions, claimed the third spot, marking a significant ascent in popularity among Indian students.

· Beyond these prominent nations, countries like Singapore and the Philippines also experienced a notable influx of Indian students. They contribute to the diversification of international academic experiences.

· The cumulative impact of these choices is evident in the staggering statistic that, in 2022, more than 13,00,000 Indian students were present across 79 countries globally. This marked an increase from the figures in January 2021, where over 1 million Indian students enrolled in educational institutions spanning 85 countries.

Challenges faced by Indian students in the journey of abroad education

Despite the increasing attraction of international education, Indian students pursuing studies abroad encounter the following challenges, many of which are intricately tied to financial considerations.

· Money transfer methods

Indian students pursuing education abroad encounter challenges in selecting suitable money transfer methods. The diverse options available demand careful consideration to ensure a seamless and secure transfer of funds.

· Exchange rates

The variability in exchange rates poses a significant challenge for students, impacting the actual value of the funds sent and received. Fluctuations in money exchange rates can lead to unexpected financial implications. It necessitates a vigilant approach to monetary transactions.

· Transfer fees

Financial institutions often impose transfer fees, adding a layer of complexity to the financial aspects of studying abroad. Understanding the fee structures associated with different modes of money transfer becomes crucial for students seeking cost-effective solutions.

Tuition fees money transfer tips for international students

Here are some key tips to ensure a cost-effective money transfer for tuition fees.

· Understand exchange rates:

Keep in mind that rates can fluctuate, so consider locking in a favourable rate when possible. Look for platforms that provide real-time rates and valuable insights.

· Choose the right transfer method:

Selecting the appropriate money transfer method is crucial. Options include wire transfers, online transfers, and specialized services for students. Compare the associated fees, processing times, and convenience to determine the best method.

· Consider currency conversion costs:

Some banks or money transfer services may charge additional fees for converting your home currency to the currency of the educational institution. Explore options that offer competitive rates with minimal conversion costs.

· Plan ahead for large payments:

Tuition fees are often substantial, so plan ahead for large payments. Consider making arrangements well in advance to take advantage of favourable exchange rates.

· Explore student-focused financial services:

Some financial institutions offer specialized services for students, including reduced fees and tailored solutions for tuition fee transfers. Orient Exchange provides guidance specifically designed to address these requirements.

Ways through which Orient Exchange is shaping the educational journey of Indian students

Orient Exchange emerges as a crucial partner in shaping the educational journey of Indian students in the following ways.

· Money transfer guidance

We play a critical role in shaping the educational journey of Indian students by providing invaluable guidance for money transfers. Offering comprehensive assistance, the platform equips students with the insights necessary to navigate the complexities of financial transactions associated with studying abroad. Guidance ensures a seamless and secure transfer of funds to alleviate a significant concern for students pursuing international education.

· Collaborations with international banks and fintech institutions

We distinguish ourselves through strategic collaborations with international banks and fintech platforms. It exemplifies a commitment to facilitating convenient financial solutions for Indian students. Partnerships with entities like Fintiba and ICICI enable students to leverage cutting-edge financial technologies. It streamlines the money transfer process with improved efficiency.

· Best exchange rates

Recognizing the financial implications of exchange rates, we offer competitive and favourable rates for Foreign Money Transfer. Providing students with access to the best exchange rates helps the platform ensure the value of their funds remains optimized. It contributes to a more cost-effective approach to managing finances during their educational journey.

· Most trusted platform

We have earned a reputation as the most trusted platform for financial transactions. It has a notable Google Review rating of 4.9/5 from a substantial customer base of 17,771 individuals. The exceptional rating attests to the platform's commitment to reliability, security, and customer satisfaction.

Orient Exchange has Introduced “Orient Remit” for International Money Transfer from India.

Orient Remit for Indian students in the US

Embarking on an academic journey in the United States, Indian students benefit from Orient Remit Money Transfer specialized services to transfer money to USA from India for matching your unique financial needs. Focusing on facilitating efficient fund transfers, we ensure students studying in the USA can navigate their finances seamlessly. From providing expert guidance on money transfers to offering competitive exchange rates, we are a trusted companion for Indian students pursuing education in the United States.

Orient Remit for Indian students in Canada

In the educational aspect of Canada, Orient Remit extends its support by addressing a crucial aspect such as Money transfer to Canada from India and Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) accounts. Recognizing the significance of this requirement for international students, we facilitate the process to ensure a compliant experience. Offering assistance regarding GIC accounts helps us contribute to the financial preparedness of Indian students pursuing education in Canada. A

Orient Remit for for Indian students in UK

For Indian students seeking academic opportunities in the United Kingdom, we are a reliable partner in managing their financial transactions. Whether tuition fees or other monetary needs, our services cater to the specific demands of Indian students studying in the UK. We provide them with efficient financial services.

Orient Remit for Indian students in Germany

In the diverse educational landscape of Germany, we take a step further by addressing the need for Fintiba blocked accounts. Through a strategic partnership with Fintiba, we ensure that Indian students in Germany can seamlessly navigate the hassle free opening of blocked account in India and transferring funds to Germany from India. The collaboration highlights our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that match the needs of students pursuing education in Germany.

Orient Remit for Indian Students in Australia

Australian shores welcome Indian students pursuing academic excellence, and Orient Remit ensures a seamless financial transition for them. Focusing on competitive exchange rates, expert guidance, and efficient fund transfers, we support Indian students as they embark on their educational journey in Australia.

Orient Remit for Indian students in NZ

Navigating the educational landscape of New Zealand, Indian students benefit from Orient Remit expertise in facilitating seamless money transfer to New Zealand and opening of Financial Transfer Scheme (FTS) accounts. Insights and assistance regarding FTS accounts help us contribute to the financial preparedness of Indian students pursuing education in New Zealand.

Be a part of Orient Exchange in your abroad education journey

Being a part of Orient Exchange is an informed choice that promises to enhance your abroad education journey. With a formidable presence through 21 branches and an extensive network of over 900 agents, Orient Exchange is the name for reliability. Deftly handling over 30 currencies, the platform has successfully served over 1 lakh customers. We have established ourselves as a trusted financial partner for those pursuing international education.

From money transfer guidance to strategic collaborations with international banks and fintech platforms, We are a comprehensive solution for the financial needs of students studying abroad. Orient Exchange is the ideal choice, with a commitment to customer satisfaction. Beyond the financial services, it is a supportive ecosystem that empowers the educational journey of every aspirant.