How to Convert Slides to Digital: Discover the 5 Best Methods

Nowadays, everything seems to have migrated online for convenience and accessibility, and conversion services are no exception. They've simplified the process and made it as straightforward as can be.

To convert your slides to digital, simply gather them up, pack them securely, and send them off to the service of your choice. For instance, we recommend iMemories as they offer you two mailing options: either use your own mailing box or choose their SafeShip kit—a crushproof box containing everything you need for the safe shipping of your slides.

Once they have your slides, they take care of everything and, in return, give you slides in a digital format with quality that is better than you hoped for.

Now, let's talk about the benefits of using one such service.

Firstly, you'll save a significant amount of time, as manually scanning slides can be quite time-consuming work. Also, by letting experts handle your slides, you protect them from damage that could happen if they're not handled correctly.

Think about it: rough handling could leave marks, oils, and dirt that ruin the picture quality or even lead to scratches and cracks.

But that's not all! Services also offer many enhancements that really upgrade your slide photos. They can fix colors, get rid of scratches and dust, crop images just right, remove red-eye, and make many other improvements.

Worried about getting your converted slides back? No worries. Take iMemories as an example – they give you lots of choices. You can keep your converted slides in their app, access them through the cloud, download everything at no extra cost, or even get them on a USB stick, DVD, or Blu-ray.

You might be wondering how long the process takes. Well, it's surprisingly fast. With iMemories, you can expect your converted slides in just 3-4 weeks, depending on the quantity of slides and the type of digital storage you choose. Plus, expedited processing is available for an additional fee, perfect for those with a time deadline.

And to top it all off, the pricing is incredibly affordable. Slide scanning costs can start as low as $0.49 per slide, depending on the specific service you choose. It's a small price to pay for expert assistance and peace of mind.

