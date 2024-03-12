How to Get More Followers on Your Business Instagram

Instagram is one of the most important social media platforms for marketers and company owners looking to interact with their audience, with over 1 billion monthly active users.
If you're new to Instagram, you may be wondering how to get followers who really are interested in what your company has to offer.
There are some simple things you can do to increase your Instagram presence, even though it will take time and work to build your following.
Let's look at the steps you can take to increase your Instagram following and engage with your audience.
Create and optimize your Instagram account
Make sure that potential followers can easily understand your business, what you have to offer, and why they should follow you from your Instagram profile. Having a corporate account is more important than using a personal one.
To change to an Instagram business account. After making the change, you may improve your profile to attract additional followers.
Designate a content creator
Assign one or two employees to manage the Instagram account for your company. If at all possible, assign a content creator with experience on the platform who can produce interesting postings.
Pro Tip: To ensure that your material stays consistent with your brand, establish explicit standards for bigger firms. This guarantees that everything is consistent and that everyone is aware of what to publish and what not to post. Plus, don't forget the power of hashtags; they go a long way.
Post high-quality content
Explore editing apps and pick up some basic photography and cinematography tips. Since mobile devices are the primary means of accessing Instagram, it's likely that the majority of your images and videos are taken on your phone. Here are some pointers:
Concentrate on one thing at a time.
Be not frightened of voids.
Look for symmetry while taking pictures.
Be mindful of the little things.
Examine many perspectives.
Make sure your shots are steady and unambiguous.
Choose well-lit photos; stay away from blurry ones.
Leverage Stories, Reels, and Live videos
With videos often being more interesting than photographs, this approach makes sense. Videos garnered three times higher interaction on Instagram than photographs, according to our engagement report.
In order to create content for your brand's Instagram account, concentrate on making Reels and live videos that are captivating, lively, and insightful.
One example is the Girl with The Dogs Instagram feed, which is run by the proprietor of Perfect Pooches Dog Grooming. The films on this page mostly show off pet grooming behind the scenes and provide advice for different animal species.
Optimize your Instagram Stories Highlights
Instagram Stories disappear after a day, but by arranging them into Instagram Highlights, you can extend their lifespan. Highlights are useful, particularly when presenting current promotions or discounts. When you share your stories, think about how you can turn them into Highlights that your audience may see for as long as they choose.
Post meaningful content
Share content that is authentic speaks to your audience and is consistent with your brand. The goal is to highlight your goods and services without turning every post into an advertisement. Keep abreast of holidays, popular subjects, and social media trends to provide timely and relevant material.