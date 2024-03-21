Hyundai Exter and Tata Altroz On-Road Price Analysis: Which is the Better Buy?

There are a lot of car options in the market, with the Hyundai Exter and Tata Altroz standing out to buyers. To make a good choice, it is important to examine carefully their features and prices for driving experiences. We shall take a thorough journey through the Hyundai Exter and Tata Altroz, exploring what they provide so you can choose the superior vehicle.
The Hyundai Exter, a micro-SUV, stands out for its dynamic features and fashionable appearance. It comes with a powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine that does not have to turbocharger but still generates 114 Nm of torque. The Exter comes with a choice of two types of gearboxes: one is manual with five gears, and the other is an automated manual also having five gears. There's also a petrol-CNG variant that gives you good fuel efficiency.
Hyundai demonstrates its commitment to offering a range of choices by providing various Hyundai Exter SUV models. There are five primary versions available: the EX, S, SX, SX (O), and the SX (O) Connect. This choice is given so that customers can pick a car which suits their personal preferences. The S and SX versions, being mid-range options, provide an additional selection of a CNG kit for people concerned with environmental issues.
You have the ability to select the appearance of your car's exterior, with two choices that blend different colours and five choices offering a single colour. For instance, there is Ranger Khaki, which seems quite stylish; Starry Night, which gives off an elegant vibe; and Fiery Red, which appears very noticeable. This allows individuals to express their personal fashion through their vehicle.
The Hyundai Exter is supposed to carry five people, but it's more comfortable for four. The back seats not having movable headrests is a little bit of trouble. The large trunk with a capacity of 391 litres compensates for that, ensuring it is suitable for everyday use.
Hyundai Exter makes driving better with high-tech features. It has an 8-inch screen inside for info and fun, which comes with 60 different ways to connect the car. The Exter not only provides pleasure but also has practical functions such as cruise control for a consistent and controlled driving experience.
It includes wireless charging for phones to make things more convenient, along with an automatic system that regulates the air temperature inside to ensure comfort. One glass sunroof makes it feel more open. The car has a camera on the dashboard with double lenses for improved safety and wipers that start by themselves when it rains to help drive in diverse weather conditions.
The Hyundai Exter SUV comes in twelve different variants, with the starting price being Rs. 7.39 lakhs, and it can go as high as Rs. 11.28 lakhs. Because of its affordable pricing and multiple features, the Exter is a very appealing option for people looking to buy an SUV.
This superior compact car features a striking design and numerous features. It is available with three types of engines: a standard petrol engine, a turbo-petrol one, and a diesel model if you prefer various driving styles.
Tata offers six primary versions of the Altroz car: the XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ and XZ+. The amount of room for baggage varies with each model. Petrol and diesel versions have 345 litres, while CNG types come with 210 litres.
The Altroz's engine lineup includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, a turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines are equipped with a manual transmission that includes five different gears, except the non-turbo gasoline model, which can be fitted with an automatic six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. For the CNG type, it uses a 1.2-liter petrol engine connected to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The Altroz shows impressive fuel consumption figures. The petrol version provides 19.33 kilometres for every litre of fuel; the diesel model delivers 23.64 kilometres per litre. In comparison, the turbo variant achieves 18.50 kilometres per litre, and the CNG option performs well, too, offering 26.20 kilometres per kilogram of fuel.
Tata equips the Altroz with a 7-inch infotainment screen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, interior mood lighting that you can change colours of, cruise control and a single-piece sunroof. For protection, it has dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an auto parking brake exclusive to the DCT model, and reverse parking sensors.
Regarding price, Tata Altroz is favourable as it offers multiple options, with 33 variants available. The Altroz on road price begins at Rs. 7.37 lakhs and increases to a maximum of Rs. 12.63 lakhs. Competitive pricing ensures offerings for various budgets, reflecting Tata's commitment to value for money. The Altroz gains appeal with its numerous features and robust safety provisions, presenting a compelling choice for car enthusiasts seeking a quality SUV that doesn't require excessive spending.
When we consider various car options, the Hyundai Exter and Tata Altroz are particularly noticeable. The Exter offers an attractive design and numerous features, and the pricing is also favourable. The Altroz combines the elegance of a premium hatchback with features that appeal to the buyers. It offers multiple engine choices, different configurations and several safety measures. Consider your preferences, observe the Exter price and Altroz on road price and begin your adventure with either of the two options.