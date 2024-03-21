Hyundai Exter and Tata Altroz On-Road Price Analysis: Which is the Better Buy?

Hyundai demonstrates its commitment to offering a range of choices by providing various Hyundai Exter SUV models. There are five primary versions available: the EX, S, SX, SX (O), and the SX (O) Connect. This choice is given so that customers can pick a car which suits their personal preferences. The S and SX versions, being mid-range options, provide an additional selection of a CNG kit for people concerned with environmental issues.

You have the ability to select the appearance of your car's exterior, with two choices that blend different colours and five choices offering a single colour. For instance, there is Ranger Khaki, which seems quite stylish; Starry Night, which gives off an elegant vibe; and Fiery Red, which appears very noticeable. This allows individuals to express their personal fashion through their vehicle.