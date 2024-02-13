Infrastructure Man of India, Nitin Gadkari Inspires Nims University’s Convocation with Call for Social Responsibility and Technological Innovation and Praised Dr. Balvir S. Tomar for his Contribution in Health And Education

NIMS University Rajasthan, Jaipur, stood ablaze with excitement and pride as it organized the convocation ceremony for the Graduate Batch of 2023. The prestigious event, held at the Rajeshwari Auditorium within the NIMS campus, witnessed a gathering of distinguished personalities, esteemed guests, faculty members, and proud family members of the graduating students on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The Convocation Ceremony served as a major checkpoint in the academic expedition of the graduates, marking the end of years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. The ceremony declares the culmination of the educational journey for the graduates from the academic year 2022-23, who received their certificates, degrees, and diplomas amidst an aura of accomplishment and anticipation. This is the second convocation ceremony hosted by the university, following the graduates of batches up to 2022, eliciting unmatched excitement and enthusiasm among the entire NIMS family.

The event acknowledged academic heights across various programs, awarding a total of 1312 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, along with 47 research degrees. Among them was the esteemed 'Chancellor's Gold Medal' for Research, bestowed for exceptional Ph.D. thesis. Additionally, a group of 17 high-achieving students received gold medals and certificates in recognition of their accomplishments.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished personalities, including Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road, Transport, and Highways, who presided as the Chief Guest. Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari joined as Guests of Honor. Deans, directors, and college faculty from various institutions also participated in the function, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

"Nitin Gadkari, the Infrastructure Man of India, thoroughly introduced Sagarmala and Bharatmala's initiatives.

As he graced the dias with infectious enthusiasm, he reminded us that true success isn't merely measured by degrees or wealth but by the impact we make as individuals and the knowledge we accumulate.

In his words, 'Success encompasses not only what you achieve, but also what you contribute and learn from others.'

With a philosophy rooted in the conversion of knowledge and the recognition of every individual's potential, he emphasized the importance of teamwork and humility in achieving remarkable feats.

Narrating the brief lesson of inspiration from the Starbucks story, he pinpointed that genuine success lies in lifting others along with oneself.

"A friend of mine asked how I feel after meeting great people all around the world. I said, Those I thought were great are not as great after being perceived. Those I did not perceive as great have been greater than my thoughts."

No philosophy can be taught on an empty stomach. Money is necessary to life, not a way of life. Social consciousness, Social awareness, and Social responsibility are all important.”

Gadkari's vision for a prosperous future lies heavily dependent on technology, innovation, and social responsibility. He reminded us of our collective responsibility to drive positive change through technological advancements and ethical entrepreneurship.

“Technology is doing wonders, from turning sewage water into irrigation to solid and liquid waste management.

Our PM aims for a 5 trillion economy; it is based on your shoulders. Some people turn problems into opportunities, and others turn opportunities into problems. It is possible to use technology to convert the basic things we see as problems.

Futuristic planning is very important. You can give an eye, not vision. Decision-making capacity, teamwork and vision can change the world.

Capital industries will drive poorness away; we need to work for social equality. We should not accept discrimination and try our best for the poor. Nothing is waste; recycling, will power, and positivity makes it all possible.

As he urged the graduating class to hold onto their values and strive for excellence, he painted a picture of India as held high in tradition, innovation, and societal progress also Praised Dr. BS Tomar Founder and Chancellor of Nims University for his contribution in Health and Education Sector of the country .

He quoted the Marathi poet Shivaji Sawant,

“ 'Vismruthi, ye vyakti ko bhagwan ki sabse badi den hai.'

Forgetfulness is the biggest gift to humans by the Almighty. So help and forget. Others will remember it, and if you deserve it, you will get it. Respect should not be demanded; it should be commanded.

India is great and value-based when it comes to values, history and tradition. You are the base of all this manpower but remember to be disciplined and respectful. This is your first passing in life, but hold your values close so you can derive meaning from life. Be great, be scholarly, be a good person, and all things, be a better addition to society."

He went on to talk about Farmers, agriculture and its diversion to the energy centre, Bioation Fuel, and the need for more export and less import. He spoke about Lithium Ion Battery innovations, electric cars, waste management and entrepreneurship.

Founder and Chancellor of NIMS University, Prof. (Dr.) Balvir S. Tomar expressed his delight at the presence of renowned dignitaries and the auspicious occasion. "We are extremely happy to host the 2024 convocation; this occasion represents the culmination of years of perseverance and academic ambition of students and parents. I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to each graduate as they begin this new chapter in their lives," he remarked.

He further addressed the guests, “"In this declaration of the inaugural convocation, I feel we are in the presence of people with great personalities and honour. Our Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has led the revolution of our nation inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Vivekananda. His projects like Bharatmala and advocacy for alternative fuels have nicknamed him as the 'Flyover Man of India.'

Our royal guest and 6th Dep. CM Diya Kumari aims to serve the poor and women, especially skill centres for illiterate and helpless people. On the other hand, Our 7th Dep. CM Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa is the voice of the underprivileged.

Take your role model among the three present here. They are ideal symbols of success and humility.”

In a remarkable moment of recognition, NIMS University conferred the prestigious Hon. Causa Doctor of Literature (D. Litt) degree upon Nitin Gadkari in acknowledgment of his exceptional contributions to polictics, public service, particularly in infrastructure development. The university also awarded Hon. Causa Doctor of Literature (D. Litt) degrees to Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, honouring their significant contributions to academia, politics, and public service.

Addressing the graduates, Prof. (Dr.) B.S. Tomar, Chairman and Chancellor of NIMS University, imparted words of wisdom and inspiration, urging them to remain curious, ask questions, and continue learning in their future endeavours. He emphasized the ethos of 'One NIMS-One World,' highlighting the collective efforts of dedication, discipline, inclusion, and change that define the university's journey towards excellence.

"We are immensely proud of the Class of 2023 and their remarkable accomplishments," said Dr. Balvir S. Tomar, Chairman and Chancellor of Nims University. "This convocation signals limitless opportunities ahead. Armed with knowledge, step into the world prepared for the next phase of life. Students, recognize the transformative power within you. Choose from our exemplary role models present today, embodying both success and humility."

The Commencement ceremony featured Dr. Sunil Sharma, Pro-Vice Chancellor- Nims University Rajasthan, along with Dr. Suresh Chand Soni, Pro-Vice Chancellor- Nims University Rajasthan and Dr. U.S. Aggarwal, Pro-Vice Chancellor- Nims University Rajasthan.

The featured guests, faculty members, and esteemed alumni came together to congratulate the graduates and impart words of wisdom and inspiration as they transitioned into the professional world. The Convocation Ceremony was held in strict adherence to all necessary protocols to ensure a safe and memorable experience for all attendees. Graduates, along with their families and friends, participated both in person and virtually, allowing for widespread participation and inclusivity.

The convocation ceremony, steeped in tradition and significance, patented a poignant moment for the graduating students, symbolizing the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and academic pursuit. As they stepped across the stage to receive their degrees, diplomas, and PhDs, they carried with them the pride of their achievements and the anticipation of the opportunities that lie ahead. The 2023 convocation ceremony represents an end and a new beginning – a moment to cherish, celebrate, and remember for a lifetime.