Investor's Choice: The New Token Gaining Traction Among XRP and Cardano Enthusiasts

On November 14, the Delaware Department of Justice confirmed that a fabricated filing, which falsely asserted that BlackRock had registered an "iShares XRP Trust," will be forwarded to state authorities.

As per XRP news, XRP experienced a momentary 12% price surge on November 13 following the fake registration's appearance on the state's Division of Corporations. However, the gains were short-lived as the misinformation was uncovered.

The Delaware Justice Department's response to the referral remains uncertain, and it's unclear whether any action will be taken. The fake listing, which used BlackRock managing director Daniel Schwieger's name to register the trust, raises concerns about potential fraud, especially if XRP transactions were implicated.

The fabricated XRP trust filing suggested the possibility of BlackRock launching an XRP-linked exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. While BlackRock did register an Ether trust in Delaware on Nov. 9, there has yet to be any approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing of any spot crypto ETF.

XRP news reveals that the XRP crypto price retested a critical support level at $0.65 on November 14. This indicates a bullish rebound, given the fabricated filing that initially spiked the XRP crypto price before the truth was revealed and the price decreased.

Looking ahead, should the rebound maintain momentum, XRP could set its sights on revisiting the $0.72 - $0.74 range, with the potential for further gains toward the $0.85 level by the end of 2023.

Finally, let’s explore what Cardano (ADA) has been up to.