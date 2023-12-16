Jake Paul Vs Andre August Live: Time, Fight card, Paul vs August Streaming info, Ringwalks

* Nationality: American

* Age: 35

* Height: 5' 10"

* Reach: 178 cm

* Total fights: 12

* Record: 10-1-1 (5 KOs)

The 35-year-old may not be a household name, but he is surely the most experienced opponent Jake Paul has faced in his career. During his amateur career, he won the regional Golden Gloves Championship thrice two-time Texas state runner-up.

Andre August turned pro in 2013 and faced his first defeat in his sixth match but rallied with five consecutive wins. He last fought in August when he overcame Brandon Martin with a unanimous decision victory, a triumphant return after nearly four years.

The 35-year-old has a sculpted physique and might be the first opponent with better physical shape than Paul, or at least comparable. He keeps a torrid pace and throws combinations in bunches at his opponents.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August: What has been said?

Paul talked to TMZ Sports regarding the fight against Andre August:

"This is probably just a break-even fight for me. I probably won't even make any money on it.

"Who knows what the outcome will be? It's $200,000 for a private jet to fly just to fly me back and forth.

"He [August] is a beast, he's a dog, and he's coming to win. This is his defining moment as a fighter. It's going to be a really good fight."

On the other side, Andre August gave the following remarks on his opponent:

"Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the equipment, and the resources, but he doesn't have my hunger," he said.

"When that bell rings, I will go straight to Jake Paul, ring his bell, and send him back to YouTube for good."

What else is on the Undercard?

Outside the main event, a world title is on the line, while several young fighters look to impress.

Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Green (13-0) turned pro in 2019. 'The Sweet Terminator' beat former champion Elin Cederroos in February and last fought in August, when she defeated Olivia Curry. She is also a former Division I basketball player for Old Dominion University.

A 2012 World Championships silver medalist, Crews-Dezurn (8-2) turned pro in 2016 and suffered a loss against Claressa Shields in her debut. In 2018, she beat Maricela Cornejo 2018 to win the WBC title and again in 2019 for the WBO belt.

In April 2022, 'The Heavy Hitting Diva' overcame Cederroos in April 2022 to become the undisputed super middleweight champion but lost the belts in her last fight against Savannah Marshall in July.

Jake Paul vs Andre August Fight Card