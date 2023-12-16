Jake Paul Vs Andre August Live: Time, Fight card, Paul vs August Streaming info, Ringwalks

Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring one last time this year as the 26-year-old prepares for his second professional fight. He is linked with superstars, and a win on Friday could tee him up for another massive year of boxing. The intriguing fight will take place at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.
Jake Paul vs Andre August fight is scheduled on Friday, December 15th, at 7:30 pm ET / 12:30 am UK Time (Saturday), with main event ringwalks scheduled at approximately 10:30 pm ET / 3:30 am UK Time (Saturday).
As usual, the timings mentioned above could change depending on how quickly the other fights are handled.
DAZN will broadcast the fight in more than 200 countries. However, fans from Argentina, Chile, and Colombia must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play Store and sign up from there instead of a web browser.
In the United Kingdom, DAZN subscribers having an HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on Channel 429.
DAZN Subscription Costs in Different Countries:
Watch Paul vs August in United States: $19.99 on a 12-month contract or $24.99 month-to-month / $224.99 per year
Paul vs August in United Kingdom: £9.99 on a 12-month contract or £19.99 month-to-month / £99.99 per year
Jake Paul vs August in Canada: $24.99 per month or $199.99 per year
Jake Paul vs August in Australia: 13.99 AUD per month
* Nationality: American
* Age: 26
* Height: 6' 1"
* Reach: 76"
* Total fights: 8
* Record: 7-1 (4 KOs)
Since turning professional, 26-year-old Paul has got seven fights under his belt, of which he has been victorious in six and lost only one.
In February this year, Paul lost to Tommy Fury by a split decision, the only professional fighter he has faced in his career. His opponents have been YouTube personalities, former NBA players, and retired MMA stars.
The upcoming fight marks the third for Paul this year, with the most recent triumph being against former MMA retired Nate Diaz, against whom he won by unanimous decision.
* Nationality: American
* Age: 35
* Height: 5' 10"
* Reach: 178 cm
* Total fights: 12
* Record: 10-1-1 (5 KOs)
The 35-year-old may not be a household name, but he is surely the most experienced opponent Jake Paul has faced in his career. During his amateur career, he won the regional Golden Gloves Championship thrice two-time Texas state runner-up.
Andre August turned pro in 2013 and faced his first defeat in his sixth match but rallied with five consecutive wins. He last fought in August when he overcame Brandon Martin with a unanimous decision victory, a triumphant return after nearly four years.
The 35-year-old has a sculpted physique and might be the first opponent with better physical shape than Paul, or at least comparable. He keeps a torrid pace and throws combinations in bunches at his opponents.
Jake Paul vs. Andre August: What has been said?
Paul talked to TMZ Sports regarding the fight against Andre August:
"This is probably just a break-even fight for me. I probably won't even make any money on it.
"Who knows what the outcome will be? It's $200,000 for a private jet to fly just to fly me back and forth.
"He [August] is a beast, he's a dog, and he's coming to win. This is his defining moment as a fighter. It's going to be a really good fight."
On the other side, Andre August gave the following remarks on his opponent:
"Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the equipment, and the resources, but he doesn't have my hunger," he said.
"When that bell rings, I will go straight to Jake Paul, ring his bell, and send him back to YouTube for good."
What else is on the Undercard?
Outside the main event, a world title is on the line, while several young fighters look to impress.
Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn
Green (13-0) turned pro in 2019. 'The Sweet Terminator' beat former champion Elin Cederroos in February and last fought in August, when she defeated Olivia Curry. She is also a former Division I basketball player for Old Dominion University.
A 2012 World Championships silver medalist, Crews-Dezurn (8-2) turned pro in 2016 and suffered a loss against Claressa Shields in her debut. In 2018, she beat Maricela Cornejo 2018 to win the WBC title and again in 2019 for the WBO belt.
In April 2022, 'The Heavy Hitting Diva' overcame Cederroos in April 2022 to become the undisputed super middleweight champion but lost the belts in her last fight against Savannah Marshall in July.
* Jake Paul vs Andre August (cruiserweight)
* Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews Dezurn (vacant WBC super middleweight women's title)
* Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro (light middleweight)
* Elias Flores vs Javier Mayoral (welterweight)
* Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna Light heavyweight
* Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple (heavyweight)
* Xavier Bocanegra vs TBA (featherweight)
* Alexander Gueche vs Clayton Ward; Super flyweight