Know About These Useful Credit Card Features: BT, Low APR & EMI

The Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on credit cards, typically ranging from 30-44%, significantly impacts your purchase costs. Avoiding a balance on your monthly bill is crucial to sidestep high-interest charges. Some business credit cards provide an initial 0% APR for the first months.

It is a valuable advantage for transactions like utility bills, office furniture purchases, travel expenses, and more. When selecting a card, consider this feature to optimise your financial strategy and minimise interest expenses.

Joining & Annual Fees

Lifetime Free Credit Card offers the advantage of avoiding lifetime charges, promoting financial convenience. With nominal joining and annual fees, it ensures economical transactions. Some cards also provide benefits of joining fee reversal and annual fee waiver, contributing to a cost-effective credit experience.

Other Fees

Credit cards come with an array of charges beyond joining and annual fees. These encompass maintenance fees, late payment charges, annual maintenance costs, and fees for international transactions.

While these charges are standard across credit card companies, it's prudent to opt for a card with minimal fees. The goal is to minimise the impact of additional charges, ensuring your credit card serves as a financial asset rather than a source of unexpected expenses.

EMI

Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) offer financial flexibility. They break down large expenses into manageable monthly payments, easing the burden on your budget. With a fixed EMI, you gain predictability in your financial planning.

​This feature becomes particularly valuable for significant purchases, allowing you to spread the cost over time. Be mindful of the interest rates associated with EMI options. Choosing a credit card that offers low or zero per cent interest on EMIs can be advantageous.

Balance Transfer

Balance transfer is a strategic move for credit cardholders seeking financial relief. It involves transferring outstanding balances from a high-interest card to one with a lower Annual Percentage Rate (APR).

This can result in substantial interest savings, allowing cardholders to better manage their debt. However, it's crucial to consider transfer fees and the new card's terms.

Fuel Surcharge Waivers

Opting for a suitable fuel credit card can unlock substantial benefits, including the enticing prospect of waiving off the fuel surcharge and cashback. This simple yet impactful feature can translate into significant savings, turning your routine fuel expenditures into a rewarding financial opportunity. It's a practical solution for businesses on the move.

You can align your credit card usage with your specific needs and, in turn, maximise the value derived from each transaction. Choosing the right credit card with a fuel surcharge waiver can transform a routine expense into a strategic financial advantage.

Miles

Interstate flights can earn you valuable air miles, translating into cashbacks and discounts. These air travel-related rewards amplify the utility of your credit card, adding a dimension of savings and perks to your financial portfolio.

It's a strategic way to leverage your everyday expenses into tangible advantages, making your credit card not just a payment tool but a source of valuable returns. Understanding the potential of miles in enhancing your financial strategy is key to unlocking the full spectrum of benefits embedded in your credit card.

Reward Points

Maximise the utility of your credit card by using it to settle major office maintenance bills. Covering expenses such as electricity, telephone, mobile bills, internet, and water charges not only simplifies transactions but also earns you substantial reward points.

This strategic utilisation of your credit card ensures that routine operational costs contribute to your reward program. The more you leverage your credit card for essential expenditures, the greater the rewards you accumulate. By aligning your regular payments with your credit card, you not only streamline financial transactions but also capitalise on the opportunity to earn significant rewards.

Reverse fraudulent transactions

In instances of Debit Card theft or forgery, swift money deduction occurs, posing a significant challenge to recovery. Once the funds are gone, retrieval becomes a daunting task.

Contrarily, if you detect Credit Card-related fraud, notifying your bank results in an immediate card block. Most Credit Card companies offer zero liability if the unauthorised transaction results from their negligence. Even in cases of customer negligence, reporting within three business days ensures zero liability.

This implies that timely reporting exempts you from payment obligations for unauthorised Credit Card transactions. Being vigilant and prompt in reporting is key to securing your financial standing in the face of potential fraudulent activities.

Conclusion

Leveraging these features strategically empowers individuals to navigate their credit responsibilities more effectively. Balance Transfer aids in consolidating debts, Low APR minimises interest costs, and EMI facilitates structured repayments. It is imperative to view credit cards as tools to enhance one's financial manoeuvrability.