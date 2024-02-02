Know All About Gold Loans in India

The following are the features of a gold loan:

Purpose: A gold loan can be used to fund a variety of needs, such as education, medical emergencies, holidays, and so on.

Security: It is the gold pledged with the bank or financial institution that serves as the security or collateral for the loan.

Tenure options: There are several tenure options available, ranging from 3 months to 48 months.

Fees: Fees that might be applicable to a gold loan include processing fees, late payment charges, interest penalties, and valuation fees.

Repayment Options: Gold loans can be repaid in three ways by lenders. The following are the ways:

Repayment can be done in Equated Monthly Installments (EMI). You can calculate EMI on your loan using the gold loan calculator. Interest can be paid upfront and the principal can be repaid at the end of the loan term. Monthly interest payments and repayment of the principal loan amount at the end of the loan term.

Rebates: If the borrower repays the interest regularly, several lenders offer a discount on the prevailing interest rate on the loan against gold. A rebate of 1%-2% can be applied to the interest rate originally charged.