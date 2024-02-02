Know All About Gold Loans in India

A gold loan is a secured loan that lets you borrow money by providing gold jewelry as collateral. During a cash crunch, people may not find much help from conventional banks. At that time they can opt for alternative financial choices like gold loans. The gold loan can be taken out for various purposes such as emergencies, medical bills, education, business projects, or personal goals. Due to its easy availability, fast processing, and various benefits, gold loans are becoming popular in India. You can understand about gold loans in this article. Here, we have discussed what a gold loan is, its key features, how to obtain a gold loan and more.
A gold loan is a type of secured loan where gold is used as collateral. In simple words, you pledge gold to the lender and they provide money based on the value of your gold. Gold loans are different from unsecured loans, where you don’t have to provide any security. However, in unsecured loans, there may be higher interest rates or strict eligibility criteria. As the gold loan is a secured loan they tend to have significantly lower interest rates. Also, a gold loan is a convenient option for people who own gold and need money quickly. Gold loans are available from several banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).
The following are the features of a gold loan:
Purpose: A gold loan can be used to fund a variety of needs, such as education, medical emergencies, holidays, and so on.
Security: It is the gold pledged with the bank or financial institution that serves as the security or collateral for the loan.
Tenure options: There are several tenure options available, ranging from 3 months to 48 months.
Fees: Fees that might be applicable to a gold loan include processing fees, late payment charges, interest penalties, and valuation fees.
Repayment Options: Gold loans can be repaid in three ways by lenders. The following are the ways:
Repayment can be done in Equated Monthly Installments (EMI). You can calculate EMI on your loan using the gold loan calculator.
Interest can be paid upfront and the principal can be repaid at the end of the loan term.
Monthly interest payments and repayment of the principal loan amount at the end of the loan term.
Rebates: If the borrower repays the interest regularly, several lenders offer a discount on the prevailing interest rate on the loan against gold. A rebate of 1%-2% can be applied to the interest rate originally charged.
Lenders evaluate the purity and weight of pledged gold before approving a loan application. Based on it, the gold's current market value is determined, helping lenders to determine the final gold amount to be sanctioned. Most lenders offer gold loans up to 75 per cent of the market value of the pledged gold. For example, if your gold is worth 2 lakhs, you would not be sanctioned a loan greater than 1.5 lakhs. Aside from the Loan to Value Ratio, other factors such as the borrower's ability to repay the loan also determine the loan amount.
Gold loans are relatively easy to obtain. Here are the steps:
Gold Valuation: Your lender determines the maximum loan amount you qualify for based on the purity and weight of your gold.
Loan Offer: Upon completion of the valuation, the lender provides an offer detailing the loan amount, interest rate, and other parameters.
Acceptance and Documentation: If you accept the terms, you will be required to provide proof of identity and address in addition to the promised gold. A lender will then hold the gold as collateral for a loan.
Disbursement: As soon as the documentation has been verified, the loan amount is deposited into your bank account or sent to you via demand draft or check.
Repayment: Repayment may include making regular interest payments, repaying the principal of the loan in full at its end, or making installment payments.
Gold loans are a reliable solution for individuals who own gold assets when they are faced with financial difficulties. With the availability of gold loans from trusted institutions such as IIFL, borrowers can leverage their gold assets for immediate financial assistance. A gold loan offers lower interest rates than an unsecured loan, making it a desirable option for those who are facing immediate financial difficulties. In determining the loan amount, lenders consider factors such as the Loan to Value Ratio and the borrower's ability to repay the loan.