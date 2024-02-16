Levitt Robinson is a law firm that is unafraid to fight for what is right

Levitt Robinson was founded in 1985 by Stewart Levitt, a lawyer, poet, and social justice advocate whose unique perspective on the role of the lawyer, the law, and litigation as a vehicle for social justice. The firm’s diverse practice includes commercial litigation, criminal law, family, anti-discrimination, and human rights law, seamlessly integrating the pursuit of social justice into its business model.
“Profitability and the pursuit of social justice can co-exist. In fact, one can even drive the other.” – Stewart Levitt.
Levitt’s dedication to pursuing social justice has repeatedly punched above its weight, stepping into the ring with powerful adversaries, including financial institutions, multinational corporations, and governments, both in Australia and abroad.
And while the firm’s impressive track record speaks for itself, what sets it apart is its commitment to the pursuit of social justice in both Australia and abroad. According to Levitt, “a fair and equitable society depends upon both public and private actors being held to account and prevented from pursuing an agenda that is either incompatible or contrary to the law and the public interest.”
There is no question that Levitt Robinson has carved out a niche in the legal sector, thanks to its capacity to think ‘outside the box’ and to develop creative legal solutions to legal problems, no matter how complex.
Levitt Robinson as an innovator
Levitt Robinson ranks among Australia's top 10 most innovative law firms in the 2023 Legal Innovation Index. Its capacity to make ‘lemonades out of lemons’ is underpinned by its commitment to the principles of social justice, which has seen it develop and deploy creative legal strategies and bespoke solutions to drive law and policy reform across sectors and borders.
“Levitt Robinson’s goal is to change lives, not just win cases.” – Stewart Levitt
The firm’s track record demonstrates its ability to tip the balance in favour of the individual against the interests of big business, multi-national corporations, public and private institutions, securing over $500 million in settlement or verdict monies for over 5000 clients. But arguably, the firm’s real value lies in its ability to harness the power of the law to promote the principles of social justice, proving you can ‘do good’ and run a profitable legal practice at the same time, and may provide a blueprint for a new, socially conscious, and responsible legal industry.
"We're not just practising law; we're practising humanity." – Stewart Levitt