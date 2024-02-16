Levitt Robinson is a law firm that is unafraid to fight for what is right

Levitt Robinson was founded in 1985 by Stewart Levitt, a lawyer, poet, and social justice advocate whose unique perspective on the role of the lawyer, the law, and litigation as a vehicle for social justice. The firm’s diverse practice includes commercial litigation, criminal law, family, anti-discrimination, and human rights law, seamlessly integrating the pursuit of social justice into its business model.



“Profitability and the pursuit of social justice can co-exist. In fact, one can even drive the other.” – Stewart Levitt.



Levitt’s dedication to pursuing social justice has repeatedly punched above its weight, stepping into the ring with powerful adversaries, including financial institutions, multinational corporations, and governments, both in Australia and abroad.



And while the firm’s impressive track record speaks for itself, what sets it apart is its commitment to the pursuit of social justice in both Australia and abroad. According to Levitt, “a fair and equitable society depends upon both public and private actors being held to account and prevented from pursuing an agenda that is either incompatible or contrary to the law and the public interest.”



There is no question that Levitt Robinson has carved out a niche in the legal sector, thanks to its capacity to think ‘outside the box’ and to develop creative legal solutions to legal problems, no matter how complex.