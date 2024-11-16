<p>Bengaluru, November 14th 2024 – Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the responsible jeweller and one of the world’s largest gold and diamond retail chains, announces the launch of its exclusive new collection, ‘Swarnakriti’. This classic curation, crafted by highly skilled karigars, showcases exquisite gold jewellery that beautifully combines India’s rich heritage with contemporary designs. Swarnakriti is a tribute to the journey of women who embody timeless elegance and strength, balancing tradition with modernity. Each piece in the collection is meticulously handcrafted, featuring intricate patterns, delicate filigree, and ornate details that celebrate India’s storied heritage.</p>