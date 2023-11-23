Market Weekly: Chainlink Drops by 10%, While VC Spectra Gears Up for Potential Rise

In the latest market weekly update, Chainlink (LINK) experienced a 10% drop in price despite the rollout of its highly anticipated staking upgrade. On the other hand, VC Spectra (SPCT) has generated excitement among investors as it gears up for a potential rise in its impressive public presale.

Amidst these recent events, which of these tokens is the best crypto to buy for 2024? Let's find out!

Chainlink (LINK) Faces Price Drop Despite Staking Upgrade Rollout

On November 9, 2023, Chainlink (LINK) made an official announcement regarding the rollout dates for the highly anticipated Chainlink Staking v0.2 upgrade, set to occur later this year. The process will begin with a priority migration for Chainlink (LINK) staking on November 28, followed by an early migration on December 7, and finally, general access on December 11.

This news initially positively impacted Chainlink's value, resulting in a 10.64% increase. Between November 9 and 11, the Chainlink price (LINK) rose from $14.94 to $16.53.

However, the market experienced turbulence in the subsequent days, causing Chainlink's price to reverse and trend downward. From November 11 to 19, the Chainlink price (LINK) dropped by 17.13%, reaching $13.70.

Given the inability of this significant development to sustain Chainlink's (LINK) momentum, analysts are predicting a further decline in its value. They anticipate dropping the Chainlink price (LINK) to $12.75 by November 26.

VC Spectra's (SPCT) Presale Success Fuels Investor Excitement

In the latest market developments, Chainlink (LINK) has experienced a drop in its price. However, amidst this decline, VC Spectra (SPCT) is gearing up for a potential rise after an impressive surge in its public presale.

VC Spectra (SPCT) has emerged as a pioneering force in the blockchain space, addressing critical challenges that have long plagued traditional blockchain systems. By prioritizing scalability, security, and usability, VC Spectra has positioned itself as one of the best altcoins in the market.

At the heart of VC Spectra's (SPCT) approach lies a trustless and transparent blockchain infrastructure fortified by the power of cryptography and smart contracts. This innovative framework facilitates seamless peer-to-peer trading and asset management, eliminating the need for intermediaries and third-party custodians.

Moreover, the public presale of VC Spectra (SPCT) has experienced remarkable success. Currently, in Stage 4 of the presale, the SPCT token is priced at $0.066, representing an astounding surge of 725% since its inception. This exceptional performance has exceeded initial expectations, leading many to believe that SPCT will surpass its projected value of $0.080 by the end of the presale.

In anticipation of continued growth and demand, VC Spectra (SPCT) is preparing for its listing on prominent exchanges following the conclusion of the public presale. This listing is expected to provide increased liquidity and visibility for the token, making it the best cryptocurrency to buy now and beyond!

