Meghan Trainor's Weight Loss: From Baby Bump to Body Transformation (Inspiring 60-Pound Weight Loss Journey!!)

Meghan Trainor is a famous singer and songwriter known for her hit songs like "All About That Bass" and "Lips Are Movin'." She is also a proud mother of two children, Riley and River, whom she shares with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara.

But what many people may not know is that Trainor has been on a remarkable weight loss journey since she welcomed her first son, Riley, in February 2021. She revealed that she lost 60 pounds in the months after becoming a mom, and she did it in a healthy and sustainable way.

In this article, we will explore how Trainor achieved her weight loss goal, what motivated her to do so, and what challenges she faced along the way. We will also look at how she adjusts to her changing body as she is pregnant with her second child.

Why Did Trainor Decide to Lose Weight?

Trainor had body image problems since she was young. People bullied her for being fat in high school, and she got an eating disorder. She would not eat and then eat a lot, and her weight went up and down.

The music industry also made her feel bad about her body. Record labels, producers, and fans wanted her to lose weight or look different. She was unhappy with herself and tried many ways to lose weight quickly.

But Trainor changed her thoughts about weight loss after having her son, Riley, by C-section. She was over 200 pounds when he was born and felt sad and bad about her body. She wanted to be better for her son and understood that losing weight was about looking good and feeling good.

She told Entertainment Tonight Canada that she healthily loses weight by eating good food, working out often, and being steady. She said that she liked healthy food, ate less and that working out made her happy. She also said that her son helped her lose weight because she wanted to have fun with him without feeling tired or shy.

