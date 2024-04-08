Motilal Oswal Alternates backed Simpolo Group's Rs. 1,000 crore expansion, serving as a catalyst for a new era in India's Ceramic Industry.

National, 3rdApril-2024: Simpolo Group, a pioneering force in the ceramic industry, is proud to announce an expansion that will triple its existing capacity, a huge leap in India's ceramic industry. With an investment of over ~ Rs. 1,000 crore over the next two to three years, the group is embarking on a transformative journey, setting the stage for two ground-breaking manufacturing facilities strategically located across the nation.

Expansion Details:

Malia, Morbi, Gujarat: Spanning an extensive area of approximately 86 acres, the Malia plant represents a bold step forward for Simpolo Group. With an investment of Rs. 650 crores, this visionary project is slated to commence operations in FY26. The Malia plant is poised to emerge as a cornerstone of innovation and excellence in the ceramic industry. This strategic investment underscores our unwavering commitment to meeting the burgeoning demand for premium ceramic products in India and providing more than 400 employment opportunities.

Naidupeta, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Nestled across 83 acres of pristine land, the Naidupeta plant in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, epitomises Simpolo Group's relentless pursuit of excellence. With an investment of over Rs. 350 crores, this visionary endeavour is scheduled to commence operations in FY25. Over the next two years, the plant aims to scale its production capacity to an impressive 13.2 million square meters per annum, a testament to our dedication to modernization and progress. Moreover, the Naidu Peta plant is poised to serve as a catalyst for socio-economic development, with projections indicating the creation of 300 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

“Mr. Jitendra Aghara, CMD of Simpolo Group,” remarked, "The unveiling of our Rs. 1,000 crore expansion plan marks a pivotal moment in Simpolo Group's illustrious, 30-year-old journey. With the establishment of the Malia and Naidupeta plants, we are poised to consolidate our position in the Indian ceramic industry. Our conviction in innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we are confident that these state-of-the-art facilities will set new benchmarks for excellence, showcasing the opportunities we see in the future of the tile industry and real estate growth in India.

"As the Chief Marketing Officer of Simpolo Group," Mr. Bharat Aghara expressed, "I am thrilled about the expansive opportunities presented by our latest expansion initiative. With increased production capacities and a commitment to delivering cutting-edge designs, we are poised to meet the diverse needs of our esteemed customers while maintaining our competitive edge in the market. This expansion will help us penetrate new geographies and product segments.

Additionally, Simpolo Group's subsidiary, Nexion, currently operates a facility in Morbi with a robust production capacity of 6.6 million square metres per annum.

Simpolo Group is a significant player in the Indian ceramic industry, with a numero uno position in the premium tile market. As Simpolo Group embarks on this ambitious expansion journey, we invite stakeholders, partners, and enthusiasts alike to join us in our pursuit of excellence. With the unveiling of the Malia and Naidupeta plants, we are not merely expanding our footprint but consciously making an effort to redefine industry standards and elevate the bar for innovation and sustainability.

