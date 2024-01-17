OPTICA Bangalore Unveils the ‘Surya Tilak Project’ at Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya as a Tribute to Lord Shri Ram

In a divine collaboration between Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt Ltd (OPTICA) Bangalore and the esteemed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, a celestial masterpiece is taking shape – the Surya Tilak Project at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Optica's Managing Director, Mr. Rajendra Kotaria, and Technical Director, Mr. Kishore Kotaria, have dedicated this visionary project as an offering to Lord Shri Ram, destined to become a world heritage and spiritual landmark.

The Surya Tilak Project, initiated by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust and supported by CBRI Roorkee, aims to illuminate the forehead of the idol of Lord Shri Ram with natural sun rays every Shri Ram Navami day at 12 noon for a brief period of 3-4 minutes. The unique design with precision lenses and mirrors, meticulously crafted by Optica in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics Bangalore, harnesses natural sunlight, transforming it into a divine symbol on this auspicious day.