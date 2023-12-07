Paycom donated $100,000 to children in foster care on giving Tuesday

Paycom, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software in Oklahoma, recently donated $100,000 to local and national foster care organizations.

Through Paycom’s employee giving program and a presenting sponsorship at their annual gala, Paycom contributed to the Anna’s House Foundation, with a $75,000 donation. This was part of the company’s bigger initiative in assisting children in foster care ahead of the holiday season.

The Anna’s House Foundation is a faith-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide immediate, stable and loving homes for Oklahoma’s children in state custody. The foundation focuses on creating a personal network of support by providing housing, training, mental health and resources to foster families. Paycom has served Anna’s House since 2016 through small grants, employee donations and volunteerism. Their efforts including serving at its yearly Christmas party and helping in its resource room, which provides foster families with necessary baby essentials such as diapers, cribs and formula.

Katherine Craig, executive director of The Anna’s House Foundation, said, “I am very thankful to Paycom for being a consistent partner with us in supporting and caring for our most vulnerable children. [The] donation will help us meet the unique needs of the kids in our programs, and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to gift them with a happy holiday season.”

Employees also collected toys from children’s wish-lists and were able to donate over 500 of them just in time for the holidays.

Nationally, Paycom’s employees donated $25,000 to the nonprofit The National Foster Parent Association (NFPA). The NFPA provides foster parents and child welfare professionals opportunities for advocacy, education and networking.

“Every child deserves a safe and stable home,” said Brad Smith, chief information officer at Paycom. “Thanks to our employee giving program, our team members have multiple avenues to support these vital organizations, especially during the holiday season, when everyone deserves a little extra joy.”

These donations are part of Paycom’s ongoing employee giving program, which allows employees to donate to sustainable programs that ensure basic needs are met and encourage a brighter future for all.

If you would like to help, visit The Anna’s House Foundation and The National Foster Parent Association.